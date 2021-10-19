UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori
Oct 23, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,495 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Paulo Costa   (13-1, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori   (17-5-1, #4 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Grant Dawson   (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Rick Glenn   (22-6-1, #22 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Jessica-Rose Clark   (10-6, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Joselyne Edwards   (10-3, #27 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Alex Caceres   (18-12, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi  (7-1-1, #31 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Francisco Trinaldo   (26-8, #23 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant   (11-3, #33 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Nicolae Negumereanu   (10-1, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ike Villanueva   (18-12, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  1:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Jun Yong Park   (13-4, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Gregory Rodrigues   (10-3, #53 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Alan Patrick   (15-3, 1 NC, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Mason Jones   (10-1, 1 NC, #66 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tabatha Ricci   (5-1, #36 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Maria Oliveira   (12-4)

Middleweights:
Jamie Pickett   (11-6, #61 ranked middleweight) vs Laureano Staropoli   (9-4, #49 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Khama Worthy   (16-8, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert   (10-3, #66 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights;
Jeff Molina   (9-2, #20 ranked flyweight) vs Daniel Lacerda   (11-1)

Women’s Strawweights:
Livia Renata Souza   (14-3, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Randa Markos   (10-12-1, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Betting Odds:

