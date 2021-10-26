UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

Oct 30, 2021

Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

15,076 – one of the best cards since ranking began



UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 2:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:

Jan Blachowicz (28-8, #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira (32-7, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Interim UFC Bantamweight Championship:

Petr Yan (15-2, #3 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen (14-3, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Islam Makhachev (20-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (21-10, #10 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Alexander Volkov (33-9, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura (22-6, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (18-6, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Khamzat Chimeav (9-0, #35 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Magomed Ankalaev (15-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Volkan Oezdemir (17-5, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 10:30 am Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Amanda Ribas (10-2, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (17-2, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Ramos (15-3, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1, #36 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Albert Duraev (14-3) vs Roman Kopylov (8-1, #61 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-7, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (8-0, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweights:

Shamil Gamzatov (14-0, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (15-4, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Makwan Amirkhani (16-6, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy (10-0-1, #15 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Yaozong Hu (3-2, #61 ranked middleweight) vs Andre Petroski (6-2)

Lightweights:

Magomed Mustafaev (14-4, #46 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Ismagulov (23-1, #54 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1, #21 ranked flyweight) vs Allan Nascimento (17-5)

Betting Odds:







