Tim Elliott Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

UFC on Fox: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – L (Dodson) – $6,000*

TUF 16 Finale – Dec 15/12 – W (Papazian) – $52,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Gaudinot) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – L (Bagautinov) – $12,000

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – L (Benavidez) – $12,000*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – L (Makovsky) – $12,000*

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – L (Johnson) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Smolka) – $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – L (Nguyen) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – $28,000 (UFC paid out show money despite fight being cancelled)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30//17 – W (De La Rosa) – $111,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Figueiredo) – $41,000 ($31,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – L (Askarov) – $41,000 ($31,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – L (Royval) – $86,350 ($31,000 to show, $4,650 fine for failed drug test, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 16/20 – W (Benoit) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Espinosa) – $89,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $864,350

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Tim Elliott Career Earnings