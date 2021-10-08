Name: Mariya Agapova

Opponent: Sabina Mazo

Odds: +128 (bet $100 to win $128) **Odds by FanDuel

Agapova walks into the fight as an underdog, I believe, largely because of a weird upset loss. In that fight, she showed that she has the skills to beat a lot of people, but lacked the cage IQ and the cardio. As a result, people soured on her as a prospect who showed no real holes until she was exhausted. I can’t imagine training with the team she does that she isn’t going to come out much smarter and calmer for the next one.

Sabina Mazo, on the other hand, has shown some real issues with her game. She has a brutal time getting up from being taken down by anyone who has decent control. Not only did Alexis Davis go 3-for-3 on the takedowns against Mazo, but held her down for almost nine minutes. With the good submissions and offensive wrestling of Agapova, I expect this to again be a problem for Mazo.

2021 Record: 10-19 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($392)

Return on Investment: -12%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

