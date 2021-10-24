Randa Markos Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – L (Penne) – $58,000 ($8,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Daly) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – L (Kowalkiewicz) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (Jones-Lybarger) – $24,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, fined $2,400 for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – L (Casey) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Esparza) – $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – L (Grasso) – $23,400 ($16,000 to show, $2,400 from Grasso for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Lima) – $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – L (Ansaroff) – $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – D (Rodriguez) – $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Hill) – $110,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – L (Gadelha) – $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26/19 – W (Yoder) – $70,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – L (Ribas) – $42,000 ($32,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – L (Dern) – $42,000 ($32,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos – Nov 14/20 – L (Murata) – $47,000 ($32,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1/21 – L (Pinheiro) – $48,000 ($32,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23/21 – W (Souza) – $80,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $761,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Randa Markos Career Earnings