As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Cynthia Calvillo (9-3-1) vs Andrea Lee (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Pat Sabatini (15-3) vs Tucker Lutz (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Clay Guida (35-21) vs Leonardo Santos (18-4) – UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Dan Ige (15-4) vs Josh Emmett (16-2) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Raoni Barcelos (16-2) vs Trevin Jones (13-7) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Jennifer Maia (19-7-1) vs Katlyn Chookagian (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Ashley Yoder (8-8) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Joaquin Buckley (13-4) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Alexander Hernandez (13-4) vs Renato Moicano (15-4-1) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Bellator

Bantamweight Championship: Sergio Pettis (21-5) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3) – Bellator 272 – Dec 3rd

