As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Jai Herbert (10-3) vs Khama Worthy (16-8) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd
Jamie Pickett (11-6) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd
Phil Hawes (11-2) vs Chris Curtis (26-8) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th
Joel Alvarez (18-2) vs Thiago Moises (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th
Kevin Holland (21-7) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th
Taila Santos (18-1) vs Joanne Calderwood (15-6) – UFC Fight Night Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th
Tai Tuivasa (11-3) vs Augusto Sakai (15-3-1) – UFC Fight Night Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th
Tanner Boser (20-8-1) vs Sergei Pavlovich (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th
Brad Riddell (10-1) vs Rafael Fiziev (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th
Jake Matthews (17-5) vs Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th
Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) vs Dustin Poirier (28-6) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Jorge Masvidal (35-15) vs Leon Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Erin Blanchfield (7-1) vs Maycee Barber (9-2) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Calvin Kattar (22-5) vs Giga Chikadze (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th
Brian Kelleher (23-12) vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th
Heavyweight Championship: Francis Ngannou (16-3) vs Ciryl Gane (10-0) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) vs Cody Stamann (19-4-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
Sam Alvey (33-16-1, 1 NC) vs Ian Heinisch (14-5) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th
Hakeem Dawodu (12-2-1) vs Mike Trizano (9-1) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th
Douglas Silva de Andrade (27-4) vs Sergey Morozov (17-4) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Kyler Phillips (9-2) vs Marcelo Rojo (16-7) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Jesse Strader (5-2) vs Chad Anheliger (11-5) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th
Bellator
Lightweight Championship: Peter Queally (13-5-1) vs Patricky Pitbull (23-10) – Bellator 270 – Nov 5th
Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (21-2, 1 NC) vs Sinead Kavanagh (7-4) – Bellator 271 – Nov 12th
Aaron Pico (8-3) vs Justin Gonzales (12-0) – Bellator 271 – Nov 12th
RIZIN FF
Featherweight Championship: Yutaka Saito (20-4-2) vs Juntaro Ushiku (19-8-1) – RIZIN 31 – Oct 24th
