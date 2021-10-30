Cory Sandhagen Career Earnings

(UFC fights only & partial LFA fights)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

LFA 24 – Oct 13/17 – W (Gavinho) – $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Arnett) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Alcantara) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Bautista) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Lineker) – $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Assuncao) – $158,000 ($77,000 to show, $77,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – L (Sterling) – $85,000 ($80,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10/20 – W (Moraes) – $215,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – W (Edgar) – $221,000 ($83,000 to show, $83,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24/21 – L (Dillashaw) – $92,000 ($86,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – L (Yan) – $182,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,157,300

