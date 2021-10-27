There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Amosov
|544.5
|2
|5
|2
|Michael Page
|320
|3
|2
|3
|Douglas Lima
|288
|4
|3
|4
|Jason Jackson
|285
|5
|4
|5
|Neiman Gracie
|266.5
|6
|6
|11
|Oliver Enkamp
|168
|7
|8
|6
|Logan Storley
|134.5
|8
|9
|Kemran Lachinov
|121
|9
|10
|Robson Gracie Jr
|110
|10
|11
|Billy Goff
|109
|11
|12
|8
|Paul Daley
|106
|12
|12
|9
|Joey Davis
|104.5
|13
|39
|Mukhamed Berkhamov
|100
|13
|14
|Shamil Nikaev
|100
|15
|19
|Lewis Long
|98
|16
|15
|Roman Faraldo
|96
|17
|16
|Raymond Daniels
|95
|18
|NR
|Nicolo Solli
|94
|19
|NR
|Vinicius de Jesus
|81
|20
|17
|7
|Derek Anderson
|75
|21
|18
|Killys Mota
|72
|22
|19
|10
|Andrey Koreshkov
|68
|22
|19
|Simon Smotritsky
|68
|24
|23
|Raphael Uchegbu
|55
|25
|24
|Moses Murrietta
|54
|25
|24
|Trevor Gudde
|54
|27
|NR
|Ashley Reece
|49
|28
|NR
|Abraham Vaesau
|48
|29
|26
|Nathan Jones
|45
|30
|28
|Johnny Cisneros
|43
|30
|28
|Sabah Homasi
|43
|32
|30
|Uros Jurisic
|40
|33
|30
|Mark Lemminger
|34
|34
|33
|Kyle Crutchmer
|31
|35
|35
|Albert Gonzales
|18
|36
|34
|Jaleel Willis
|17
|37
|36
|Pat Casey
|14
|38
|NR
|Javier Torres
|10
|39
|37
|Grachik Bozinyan
|9
|40
|39
|Bobby Lee
|0
|40
|39
|Dante Schiro
|0
|40
|NR
|Gregory Milliard
|0
|40
|39
|Herman Terrado
|0
|40
|39
|Levan Chokheli
|0
|40
|NR
|Luca Poclit
|0
|40
|39
|Peter Stanonik
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/21