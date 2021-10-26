Bellator 268 Fighter Salaries

Champ Vadim Nemkov prevailed at Bellator 268, successfully defending his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship and punching his ticket to the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Vadim Nemkov: $250,000 ($175,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus)

Corey Anderson: $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)

Julius Anglickas: $150,000

Ryan Bader: $150,000

Benson Henderson: $150,000

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov: $70,000

Mukhamed Berkhamov: $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

Brent Primus: $50,000

Henry Corrales: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Karl Abrektson: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Nick Browne: $37,200 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $1,200 from Lee for missing weight)

Jaleel Willis: $24,000

Jaylon Bates: $20,000

Javier Torres: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Lance Gibson Jr.: $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

Gregory Milliard: $13,000

Vladyslav Parubchenko: $10,000

Sumiko Inaba: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Bobby Lee: $9,600 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight)

Sullivan Cauley: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

Randi Field: $4,000

Raymond Pina: $3,000

Raphael Montini: $2,500

Deon Clash: $2,000

