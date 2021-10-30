Alexander Volkov Career Earnings

UFC fights & partial Bellator only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 116 – Apr 11/14 – W (Mighty Mo) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Bellator 136 – Apr 10/15 – L (Johnson) – $10,000

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Johnson) – $82,500 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Nelson) – $92,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Struve) – $102,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – W (Werdum) – $194,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – L (Lewis) – $79,000 ($75,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 9/19 – W (Hardy) – $155,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – L (Blaydes) – $85,000 ($80,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – W (Harris) – $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – W (Overeem) – $225,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26/21 – L (Gane) – $106,000 ($100,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – W (Tybura) – $211,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,587,500

