Alex Caceres Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Davis – Mar 26/11 – L (Semerzier) – $8,000

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 14/11 – L (Hettes) – $8,000

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – W (Escovedo) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – L (Figueroa) – $8,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Munoz vs Weidman – Jul 11/12 – W (Page) – $60,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Franklin vs Le – Nov 10/12 – W (Tezuka) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Silva vs Stann – Mar 3/13 – NC (Kang) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – W (Delorme) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – W (Pettis) – $134,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – L (Faber) – $19,000

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – L (Kanehara) – $19,000*

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – L (Rivera) – $19,000*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Bader – Jan 30/16 – W (Fullen) – $48,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Miller) – $58,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – L (Rodriguez) – $86,000 ($26,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Knight) – $41,000 ($26,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Dy) – $67,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – L (Guan) – $57,000 ($42,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 – Apr 8/18 – $42,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)*

TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6/18 – W (Bravo) – $149,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – L (Gracie) – $70,000 ($55,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Peterson) – $130,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Hooper) – $136,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – W (Springer) – $142,000 ($61,000 to show, $61,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – W (Croom) – $148,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,535,000

