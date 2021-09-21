Video: ‘Mighty Mouse’ Protégé James Yang Talks Pro Debut At ONE: Revolution

Demetrious Johnson protege James Yang sat down with the MMA Manifesto team ahead of his pro debut, against Filipino veteran Roel Rosauro in the opening bout of the stacked ONE: Revolution card on September 24th (Singapore time).

Yang talks about his background, including years spent living and training in a Shaolin temple, training with ‘Mighty Mouse’, his debut, and more.

Revolution takes place at the promotion’s home arena, the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and will air live on the ONE YouTube channel.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Video: ‘Mighty Mouse’ Protégé James Yang Talks Pro Debut At ONE: Revolution