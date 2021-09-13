The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Erin blanchfield

Nickname – Cold Blooded

Affiliation – MK Muay Thai

From – Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Height – 5’4″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 6-1 (0-0, UFC)

What makes her impressive

It just 19-years old Blanchfield won an EBI belt. The field contained 16 women vying for the title, among them, tough black belts, established world champions – all no match for her. As a purple belt, she dominated the field and snagged an overtime submission in the finals. Those skills aren’t just particular to the BJJ world, but have carried over to MMA. Her subs are top notch and she’s mixed in some dangerous striking. Now a 22-year old black belt, she has all the skills to make some things happen at flyweight.

Why she has been overlooked

She may only be 7 fights into her professional career, but that experience is understated. She has fought some of the highest level of competition you can see outside of the UFC. She’s 2-1 career against former or future UFC fighters, which includes a head kick KO over Victoria Leonardo and a decision over Kay Hansen. While fans may not know her name yet, the bookies are not sleeping at the wheel. She currently sits as a -320 favorite (Odds by FanDuel). Being as young as she is, if she puts in the performance that those odds indicate, it won’t be long before the hype train is at full capacity.

What makes this a good match-up

Sarah Alpar is making the drop to flyweight for the first time in the UFC. It may be the right decision for her as she occasionally had issues with the physicality at bantamweight. Unfortunately, fighting Erin Blanchfield isn’t much of a reprieve from that issue. Blanchfield is a very technical grappler who gets right in her opponent’s face. I expect her to do that here to Alpar and make this a very long night (or worse, a quick one) for her.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 226-107-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 37 Prelim Breakout Star: Erin Blanchfield