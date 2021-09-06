Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Vegas 36 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann on Sept 18th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Darren Till – 72%

Tom Aspinall – 79%

Alex Morono – 64%

Modestas Bukauskas – 51%

Paddy Pimblett – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 67-53 (56%)



UFC Vegas 36 Pick ‘Em Results

1 ryanC 11 2 Adrian Sunnex 10 2 dan 10 2 John Rong 10 5 Amit Karale 9 5 Ben Hilder 9 5 Nathan H. 9 8 Aydin Car 8 8 Callum 8 8 DJ 8 8 Jules Bruno 8 8 Kieran Welsh 8 8 SternFan74 8 8 Tanner Owens 8 15 Alec S 7 15 Birney Lindsay 7 15 Craig Robertson 7 15 Daniel Caughtry 7 15 Gagan Aujla 7 15 John F 7 15 Josh Ashton 7 15 MiracleMaia 7 15 Omar Abdulla 7 15 stewartthames 7 15 The MMA Manifesto 7 26 Andre Tran 6 26 Chris lloyd 6 26 Dwayne Murrell 6 26 Emma Vreeland 6 26 Ibrahim 6 26 larry chaput 6 26 Luke Smith 6 26 Malik Uddin 6 34 Connor O’Neil 5 34 daniel 5 34 Danny 5 34 Dave K. 5 34 Isaac 5 34 Luke Fortune 5 34 Neil H. 5 34 PitanJosh 5 34 Zaheer 5 43 AshK.♡ 4 43 Brandon Kaplan 4 43 Herman Martinez 4 43 Michael J. 4 43 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 48 Ben needham 3 48 Dan Meehan 3 48 James Weise 3 48 Marco Pham 3 48 Rodney 3 53 Tara Miller 2 54 Barry Oh 1 54 Bernardo Jaramillo 1



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 158 2 Omar Abdulla 149 3 John Rong 145 4 Herman Martinez 144 5 Nathan H. 143 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 139 7 Adrian Sunnex 133 8 dan (simpson) 127 8 SternFan74 127 10 Andre Tran 126 10 Michael J. 126

