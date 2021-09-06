UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Pick 'Em Contest

Consensus Picks

Darren Till – 72%
Tom Aspinall – 79%
Alex Morono – 64%
Modestas Bukauskas – 51%
Paddy Pimblett – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 67-53 (56%)


UFC Vegas 36 Pick ‘Em Results

1 ryanC 11
2 Adrian Sunnex 10
2 dan 10
2 John Rong 10
5 Amit Karale 9
5 Ben Hilder 9
5 Nathan H. 9
8 Aydin Car 8
8 Callum 8
8 DJ 8
8 Jules Bruno 8
8 Kieran Welsh 8
8 SternFan74 8
8 Tanner Owens 8
15 Alec S 7
15 Birney Lindsay 7
15 Craig Robertson 7
15 Daniel Caughtry 7
15 Gagan Aujla 7
15 John F 7
15 Josh Ashton 7
15 MiracleMaia 7
15 Omar Abdulla 7
15 stewartthames 7
15 The MMA Manifesto 7
26 Andre Tran 6
26 Chris lloyd 6
26 Dwayne Murrell 6
26 Emma Vreeland 6
26 Ibrahim 6
26 larry chaput 6
26 Luke Smith 6
26 Malik Uddin 6
34 Connor O’Neil 5
34 daniel 5
34 Danny 5
34 Dave K. 5
34 Isaac 5
34 Luke Fortune 5
34 Neil H. 5
34 PitanJosh 5
34 Zaheer 5
43 AshK.♡ 4
43 Brandon Kaplan 4
43 Herman Martinez 4
43 Michael J. 4
43 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
48 Ben needham 3
48 Dan Meehan 3
48 James Weise 3
48 Marco Pham 3
48 Rodney 3
53 Tara Miller 2
54 Barry Oh 1
54 Bernardo Jaramillo 1


2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 158
2 Omar Abdulla 149
3 John Rong 145
4 Herman Martinez 144
5 Nathan H. 143
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 139
7 Adrian Sunnex 133
8 dan (simpson) 127
8 SternFan74 127
10 Andre Tran 126
10 Michael J. 126

