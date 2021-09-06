Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Vegas 36 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann on Sept 18th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Darren Till – 72%
Tom Aspinall – 79%
Alex Morono – 64%
Modestas Bukauskas – 51%
Paddy Pimblett – 77%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 67-53 (56%)
UFC Vegas 36 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|ryanC
|11
|2
|Adrian Sunnex
|10
|2
|dan
|10
|2
|John Rong
|10
|5
|Amit Karale
|9
|5
|Ben Hilder
|9
|5
|Nathan H.
|9
|8
|Aydin Car
|8
|8
|Callum
|8
|8
|DJ
|8
|8
|Jules Bruno
|8
|8
|Kieran Welsh
|8
|8
|SternFan74
|8
|8
|Tanner Owens
|8
|15
|Alec S
|7
|15
|Birney Lindsay
|7
|15
|Craig Robertson
|7
|15
|Daniel Caughtry
|7
|15
|Gagan Aujla
|7
|15
|John F
|7
|15
|Josh Ashton
|7
|15
|MiracleMaia
|7
|15
|Omar Abdulla
|7
|15
|stewartthames
|7
|15
|The MMA Manifesto
|7
|26
|Andre Tran
|6
|26
|Chris lloyd
|6
|26
|Dwayne Murrell
|6
|26
|Emma Vreeland
|6
|26
|Ibrahim
|6
|26
|larry chaput
|6
|26
|Luke Smith
|6
|26
|Malik Uddin
|6
|34
|Connor O’Neil
|5
|34
|daniel
|5
|34
|Danny
|5
|34
|Dave K.
|5
|34
|Isaac
|5
|34
|Luke Fortune
|5
|34
|Neil H.
|5
|34
|PitanJosh
|5
|34
|Zaheer
|5
|43
|AshK.♡
|4
|43
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|43
|Herman Martinez
|4
|43
|Michael J.
|4
|43
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|48
|Ben needham
|3
|48
|Dan Meehan
|3
|48
|James Weise
|3
|48
|Marco Pham
|3
|48
|Rodney
|3
|53
|Tara Miller
|2
|54
|Barry Oh
|1
|54
|Bernardo Jaramillo
|1
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|158
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|149
|3
|John Rong
|145
|4
|Herman Martinez
|144
|5
|Nathan H.
|143
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|139
|7
|Adrian Sunnex
|133
|8
|dan (simpson)
|127
|8
|SternFan74
|127
|10
|Andre Tran
|126
|10
|Michael J.
|126
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 36 Pick 'Em Results