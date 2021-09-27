There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|967
|2
|2
|4
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|866.5
|3
|6
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|800.5
|4
|3
|5
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|750.5
|5
|4
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|737
|6
|5
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|723
|7
|7
|7
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|700
|8
|8
|8
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|614
|9
|9
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|600
|10
|10
|10
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|595
|11
|11
|3W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|581
|12
|12
|15
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|576
|13
|13
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|14
|14
|6
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|507
|15
|15
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|506
|16
|16
|11
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|483.5
|17
|17
|14
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|479.5
|18
|18
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|445
|19
|19
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|440
|20
|20
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|438
|21
|21
|4W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|437.5
|22
|24
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|403
|23
|23
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|24
|25
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|367
|25
|27
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|364
|26
|25
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|358
|27
|28
|13
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|356.5
|28
|29
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|344
|29
|43
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|339.5
|30
|30
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|337
|31
|31
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|330
|32
|234
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|320.5
|33
|33
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|305
|33
|345
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|305
|35
|34
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|298.5
|36
|35
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|297.5
|37
|36
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|293
|38
|38
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|283
|39
|22
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|281
|39
|39
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|281
|41
|42
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|272.5
|42
|43
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|269
|43
|45
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|268
|44
|85
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|258.5
|45
|46
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|258
|46
|47
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|251
|47
|48
|9W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|48
|49
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|247
|49
|50
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|244.5
|50
|40
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|244
|51
|51
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|52
|53
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|238
|53
|54
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|236
|54
|86
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|234
|55
|55
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|232.5
|56
|56
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|56
|91
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|230
|58
|58
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|227
|59
|59
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|226.5
|60
|60
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|61
|61
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|224.5
|62
|37
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|223
|63
|62
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|64
|65
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|218
|64
|65
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|218
|66
|67
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|217
|67
|68
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|216
|68
|69
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|215
|69
|70
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|69
|70
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|213
|71
|56
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|212
|72
|73
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|209
|73
|41
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|203
|73
|75
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|203
|75
|76
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|201.5
|76
|77
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|201
|77
|78
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|78
|79
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|196
|79
|80
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|194
|80
|NR
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|192
|80
|62
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|192
|80
|82
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|80
|82
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|84
|84
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|85
|64
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|188
|86
|81
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|187
|87
|182
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|186
|88
|136
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|182
|89
|88
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|179.5
|90
|122
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|179
|91
|89
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|92
|91
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|177
|93
|95
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|174.5
|94
|96
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|95
|97
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|170
|96
|99
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|165.5
|97
|72
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|164
|98
|100
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|99
|101
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|162
|100
|102
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|160
|101
|103
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|159.5
|102
|104
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|103
|105
|12W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|156.5
|104
|169
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|156
|105
|107
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|155.5
|106
|97
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|155
|106
|108
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|108
|109
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|154.5
|109
|110
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|110
|168
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|153.5
|111
|91
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|153
|112
|106
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|152
|113
|111
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|151
|114
|NR
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|150
|115
|113
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|116
|114
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|149
|117
|115
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|148
|118
|135
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|145.5
|119
|164
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|145
|120
|118
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|144.5
|121
|119
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|144
|122
|120
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|143.5
|123
|121
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|143
|124
|123
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|142
|125
|124
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|125
|117
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|138.5
|127
|74
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|138
|127
|125
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|138
|127
|94
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|130
|126
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|137.5
|131
|127
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|137
|132
|128
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|136
|133
|129
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|134
|130
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|134
|112
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|135
|136
|291
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|134
|137
|131
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|133.5
|138
|132
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|139
|133
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|131
|140
|134
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|130
|140
|164
|Robbie Lawler
|Middleweight
|130
|140
|90
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|130
|143
|136
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|129
|143
|136
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|129
|145
|139
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|128.5
|146
|140
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|128
|147
|142
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|127.5
|148
|143
|Misha Cirkunov
|Middleweight
|126
|149
|144
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|124.5
|150
|146
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|151
|147
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|119.5
|152
|148
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|119
|153
|NR
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|118
|154
|32
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|154
|149
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|156
|151
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|117
|156
|151
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|117
|156
|151
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|117
|156
|151
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|117
|160
|156
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|116
|160
|156
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|116
|162
|160
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|162
|160
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|114.5
|164
|162
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|164
|156
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|114
|166
|163
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|167
|169
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|110
|167
|169
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|110
|169
|172
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|109
|169
|172
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|109
|171
|174
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|108.5
|172
|175
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|108
|172
|175
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|108
|174
|177
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|107
|175
|178
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|106
|175
|240
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|106
|175
|178
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|106
|175
|178
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|106
|179
|436
|13W
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|104.5
|180
|183
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|180
|183
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|104
|180
|183
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|104
|180
|327
|Nate Maness
|Bantamweight
|104
|184
|186
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|103
|185
|229
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|102
|186
|159
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|101
|187
|189
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|100
|187
|189
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|100
|189
|192
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|189
|192
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|98.5
|191
|194
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|192
|511
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|97
|192
|198
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|97
|192
|188
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|97
|195
|199
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|96
|195
|354
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|96
|195
|199
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|96
|195
|151
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|96
|199
|189
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|95.5
|199
|201
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|201
|203
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|95
|201
|203
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|203
|206
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|93
|204
|207
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|91
|205
|208
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|90.5
|206
|209
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|106
|209
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|106
|209
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|209
|212
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|88
|209
|212
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|88
|209
|187
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|88
|209
|212
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|88
|213
|215
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|87
|213
|215
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|87
|213
|346
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|87
|216
|218
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|86.5
|217
|219
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|86
|217
|219
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|86
|217
|219
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|217
|219
|15W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|86
|217
|164
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|86
|217
|219
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|86
|217
|219
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|86
|217
|219
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|86
|225
|194
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|85
|225
|52
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|85
|225
|226
|Raulian Paiva
|Bantamweight
|85
|225
|226
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|229
|232
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|82.5
|230
|234
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|81
|230
|205
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|230
|234
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|233
|236
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|80.5
|234
|237
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|80
|234
|511
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|80
|234
|237
|Jeremiah Wells
|Welterweight
|80
|234
|NR
|Josiane Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|234
|237
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|239
|91
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|79
|239
|215
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|79
|241
|241
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|241
|241
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|78
|243
|244
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|77.5
|244
|245
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|245
|246
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|245
|246
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|76.5
|245
|246
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|248
|249
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|76
|249
|251
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|250
|194
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|75
|250
|252
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|75
|252
|254
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|74
|252
|291
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|74
|252
|254
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|74
|255
|257
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|72
|255
|257
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|72
|257
|339
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|71
|258
|260
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|258
|249
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|70
|258
|260
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|70
|258
|260
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|262
|233
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|69
|262
|263
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|69
|262
|263
|14W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|265
|266
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|68.5
|266
|267
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|266
|267
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|68
|266
|267
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|68
|269
|272
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|67.5
|270
|274
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|271
|275
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|272
|277
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|272
|277
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|65
|272
|277
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|65
|272
|277
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|65
|276
|281
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|276
|281
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|64
|278
|283
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|63
|279
|284
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|279
|284
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|281
|286
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|282
|287
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|61
|282
|287
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|61
|284
|241
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|284
|289
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|60.5
|286
|291
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|60
|286
|291
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|60
|286
|291
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|60
|286
|272
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|60
|286
|NR
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|Bantamweight
|60
|291
|297
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|292
|267
|Impa Kasanganay
|Welterweight
|59
|293
|298
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|58.5
|294
|299
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|294
|NR
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|294
|415
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|58
|297
|301
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|57
|298
|302
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|299
|267
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|55.5
|300
|304
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|300
|304
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|300
|304
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|55
|300
|304
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|300
|392
|Mark O. Madsen
|Lightweight
|55
|305
|309
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|54
|305
|309
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|305
|309
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|54
|305
|309
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|305
|229
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|305
|291
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|54
|305
|309
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|54
|312
|317
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|52
|313
|337
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|51.5
|314
|318
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|315
|319
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|50
|315
|NR
|Andre Petroski
|Middleweight
|50
|315
|NR
|Bryan Battle
|Middleweight
|50
|315
|319
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|50
|315
|319
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|50
|315
|319
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Featherweight
|50
|315
|319
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|50
|315
|319
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|315
|511
|Zhu Rong
|Lightweight
|50
|324
|300
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|49.5
|324
|87
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|324
|325
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|327
|304
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49
|327
|327
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|49
|327
|327
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|327
|327
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|49
|327
|289
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|332
|NR
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|48
|332
|333
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|48
|332
|333
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|335
|335
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|335
|360
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|47
|337
|337
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|338
|340
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|46
|339
|340
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|45
|339
|340
|Kay Hansen
|Women’s Strawweight
|45
|339
|NR
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|45
|342
|327
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|44.5
|343
|316
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|343
|NR
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|345
|347
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|43.5
|345
|347
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|347
|349
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|348
|350
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|42.5
|349
|351
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|42
|350
|377
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|350
|353
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|352
|327
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|40
|352
|354
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|40
|352
|354
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|40
|352
|511
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|40
|352
|340
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|40
|352
|354
|Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight
|40
|358
|359
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|359
|360
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|38
|359
|360
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|38
|361
|364
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|37
|361
|364
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|37
|361
|364
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|37
|361
|364
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|361
|364
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|37
|366
|309
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|36.5
|367
|369
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|367
|369
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|36
|367
|340
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|367
|369
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|367
|436
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|36
|372
|325
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|372
|375
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|374
|376
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|34
|375
|335
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|33
|375
|377
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|377
|379
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|377
|369
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|32
|377
|379
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32
|380
|381
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|31
|380
|381
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|31
|382
|383
|Kamuela Kirk
|Featherweight
|30
|383
|384
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|383
|369
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|29.5
|385
|456
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|29
|385
|351
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|29
|385
|385
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|29
|385
|385
|Laureano Staropoli
|Middleweight
|29
|385
|385
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|385
|385
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|385
|385
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|29
|392
|360
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|392
|392
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|392
|392
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|392
|392
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|392
|392
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|28
|397
|398
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|27
|397
|398
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|27
|397
|398
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|400
|401
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|26
|400
|392
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|400
|401
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|26
|400
|385
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|26
|404
|404
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|25.5
|405
|405
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|405
|354
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|407
|409
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|23
|407
|409
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|409
|411
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|410
|408
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|21.5
|410
|444
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|21.5
|412
|413
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|413
|415
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|Middleweight
|20
|413
|415
|Cheyanne Buys
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|413
|415
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|413
|226
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|413
|415
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|413
|415
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|20
|413
|415
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|413
|415
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|413
|415
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|20
|413
|415
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|20
|413
|415
|Melissa Gatto
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|413
|415
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20
|413
|NR
|Paddy Pimblett
|Lightweight
|20
|413
|415
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|413
|415
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|20
|428
|430
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|19
|428
|430
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|19
|428
|430
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|428
|430
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|428
|430
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|428
|430
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19
|428
|456
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|19
|435
|411
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|18
|435
|436
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|18
|435
|511
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|435
|436
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|435
|436
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|435
|436
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|435
|485
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|435
|436
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|435
|415
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|18
|444
|391
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|17.5
|445
|444
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|17
|445
|444
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|447
|447
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|447
|NR
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|16
|447
|447
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|16
|447
|436
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|16
|451
|450
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|452
|451
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|14
|452
|405
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|452
|451
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|14
|455
|454
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|456
|455
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|11.5
|457
|456
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|457
|456
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|10
|457
|456
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|457
|456
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|10
|457
|NR
|Erin Blanchfield
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|457
|456
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|457
|456
|Gregory Rodrigues
|Middleweight
|10
|457
|447
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|457
|456
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|457
|456
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|10
|457
|456
|Jeffrey Molina
|Flyweight
|10
|457
|456
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|10
|457
|456
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|457
|NR
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|457
|456
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|457
|456
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|457
|NR
|Mana Martinez
|Bantamweight
|10
|457
|456
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|457
|NR
|Nick Maximov
|Middleweight
|10
|457
|456
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|457
|NR
|Ricky Turcios
|Bantamweight
|10
|457
|456
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|457
|456
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|10
|457
|456
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|457
|456
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|10
|457
|456
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|10
|457
|456
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|10
|457
|456
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|10
|457
|456
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|457
|456
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|10
|457
|456
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|10
|488
|485
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|488
|485
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|9
|488
|485
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|488
|485
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|9
|488
|485
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|488
|456
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|9
|488
|485
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|488
|485
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|488
|485
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|488
|485
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|488
|456
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|9
|488
|485
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|488
|453
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|488
|485
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|488
|485
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|9
|488
|485
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|9
|504
|413
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8
|504
|503
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|8
|504
|503
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|504
|503
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|8
|508
|507
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|509
|508
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|510
|503
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|511
|NR
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|164
|Brady Hiestand
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Brandon Jenkins
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|178
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Cody Brundage
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Collin Anglin
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|511
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Elise Reed
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Gilbert Urbina
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|511
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Hu Yaozong
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|509
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|Jordan Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|511
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|JP Buys
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|511
|511
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|511
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Kris Moutinho
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Liudvik Sholinian
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|511
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Marcelo Rojo
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|511
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Martin Sano Jr.
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|511
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Micheal Gillmore
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|511
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|511
|Nick Diaz
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|511
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|511
|Orion Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Preston Parsons
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|511
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|511
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Sean Soriano
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|511
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|511
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|511
|511
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|511
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|511
|Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|511
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
