There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC 
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 967
2 2 4 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 866.5
3 6 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 800.5
4 3 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5
5 4 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737
6 5 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 723
7 7 7 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700
8 8 8 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614
9 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600
10 10 10 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595
11 11 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 581
12 12 15 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576
13 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567
14 14 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 507
15 15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506
16 16 11 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 483.5
17 17 14 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5
18 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 445
19 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 440
20 20 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 438
21 21 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 437.5
22 24 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403
23 23 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396
24 25 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 367
25 27 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364
26 25 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 358
27 28 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5
28 29 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344
29 43 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5
30 30 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 337
31 31 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330
32 234 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 320.5
33 33 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305
33 345 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 305
35 34 Li Jingliang Welterweight 298.5
36 35 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5
37 36 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293
38 38 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 283
39 22 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281
39 39 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 281
41 42 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5
42 43 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269
43 45 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268
44 85 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 258.5
45 46 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 258
46 47 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251
47 48 9W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250
48 49 Uriah Hall Middleweight 247
49 50 Song Yadong Bantamweight 244.5
50 40 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 244
51 51 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242
52 53 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 238
53 54 Rob Font Bantamweight 236
54 86 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 234
55 55 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5
56 56 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230
56 91 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230
58 58 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227
59 59 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 226.5
60 60 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5
61 61 James Krause Welterweight 224.5
62 37 Kevin Lee Welterweight 223
63 62 Neil Magny Welterweight 222
64 65 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 218
64 65 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218
66 67 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217
67 68 Ryan Hall Featherweight 216
68 69 Sean Brady Welterweight 215
69 70 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213
69 70 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 213
71 56 Dan Hooker Lightweight 212
72 73 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 209
73 41 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203
73 75 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 203
75 76 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5
76 77 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 201
77 78 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200
78 79 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196
79 80 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194
80 NR Al Iaquinta Lightweight 192
80 62 Conor McGregor Lightweight 192
80 82 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192
80 82 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192
84 84 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190
85 64 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188
86 81 Randy Brown Welterweight 187
87 182 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 186
88 136 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182
89 88 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 179.5
90 122 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179
91 89 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178
92 91 Brendan Allen Middleweight 177
93 95 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 174.5
94 96 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172
95 97 Niko Price Welterweight 170
96 99 Dan Ige Featherweight 165.5
97 72 Darren Till Middleweight 164
98 100 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163
99 101 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 162
100 102 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160
101 103 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5
102 104 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
103 105 12W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5
104 169 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156
105 107 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5
106 97 Alex Morono Welterweight 155
106 108 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155
108 109 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 154.5
109 110 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154
110 168 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5
111 91 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 153
112 106 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 152
113 111 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151
114 NR Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 150
115 113 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5
116 114 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 149
117 115 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148
118 135 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 145.5
119 164 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145
120 118 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5
121 119 Khaos Williams Welterweight 144
122 120 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5
123 121 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 143
124 123 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 142
125 124 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5
125 117 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 138.5
127 74 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138
127 125 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 138
127 94 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138
130 126 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5
131 127 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 137
132 128 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 136
133 129 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5
134 130 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135
134 112 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135
136 291 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134
137 131 Shane Burgos Featherweight 133.5
138 132 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 133
139 133 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 131
140 134 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130
140 164 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130
140 90 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 130
143 136 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129
143 136 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 129
145 139 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5
146 140 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128
147 142 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 127.5
148 143 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 126
149 144 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5
150 146 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120
151 147 Trevin Giles Middleweight 119.5
152 148 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119
153 NR Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118
154 32 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5
154 149 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5
156 151 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117
156 151 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117
156 151 Matt Brown Welterweight 117
156 151 Michael Chandler Lightweight 117
160 156 Brad Riddell Lightweight 116
160 156 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116
162 160 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5
162 160 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5
164 162 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114
164 156 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 114
166 163 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 113.5
167 169 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110
167 169 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110
169 172 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109
169 172 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109
171 174 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5
172 175 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 108
172 175 Darren Elkins Featherweight 108
174 177 Dwight Grant Welterweight 107
175 178 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106
175 240 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106
175 178 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 106
175 178 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106
179 436 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5
180 183 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104
180 183 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104
180 183 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104
180 327 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104
184 186 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103
185 229 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102
186 159 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101
187 189 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100
187 189 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100
189 192 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5
189 192 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5
191 194 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 98
192 511 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97
192 198 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97
192 188 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 97
195 199 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96
195 354 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96
195 199 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96
195 151 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96
199 189 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 95.5
199 201 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5
201 203 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 95
201 203 Tom Breese Middleweight 95
203 206 Davey Grant Bantamweight 93
204 207 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 91
205 208 Julio Arce Bantamweight 90.5
206 209 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5
106 209 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5
106 209 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5
209 212 Court McGee Welterweight 88
209 212 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88
209 187 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88
209 212 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88
213 215 Andre Fili Featherweight 87
213 215 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87
213 346 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87
216 218 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 86.5
217 219 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86
217 219 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86
217 219 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86
217 219 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 86
217 164 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 86
217 219 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86
217 219 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 86
217 219 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86
225 194 Brandon Royval Flyweight 85
225 52 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85
225 226 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 85
225 226 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85
229 232 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5
230 234 Damon Jackson Featherweight 81
230 205 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 81
230 234 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81
233 236 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5
234 237 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80
234 511 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80
234 237 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80
234 NR Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80
234 237 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80
239 91 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79
239 215 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79
241 241 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78
241 241 Phil Hawes Middleweight 78
243 244 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 77.5
244 245 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77
245 246 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5
245 246 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5
245 246 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5
248 249 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76
249 251 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5
250 194 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 75
250 252 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75
252 254 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74
252 291 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74
252 254 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74
255 257 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72
255 257 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72
257 339 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 71
258 260 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70
258 249 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70
258 260 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70
258 260 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70
262 233 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69
262 263 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 69
262 263 14W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69
265 266 Cub Swanson Featherweight 68.5
266 267 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68
266 267 Luis Pena Lightweight 68
266 267 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68
269 272 Thiago Moises Lightweight 67.5
270 274 David Dvorak Flyweight 67
271 275 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66
272 277 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65
272 277 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 65
272 277 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 65
272 277 Tim Means Welterweight 65
276 281 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64
276 281 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 64
278 283 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 63
279 284 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62
279 284 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62
281 286 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5
282 287 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 61
282 287 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61
284 241 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 60.5
284 289 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 60.5
286 291 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 60
286 291 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60
286 291 John Makdessi Lightweight 60
286 272 Mickey Gall Welterweight 60
286 NR Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60
291 297 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5
292 267 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 59
293 298 Bobby Green Lightweight 58.5
294 299 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 58
294 NR Chas Skelly Featherweight 58
294 415 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 58
297 301 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 57
298 302 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56
299 267 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5
300 304 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55
300 304 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55
300 304 Danny Roberts Welterweight 55
300 304 Don Madge Lightweight 55
300 392 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55
305 309 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54
305 309 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54
305 309 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 54
305 309 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54
305 229 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54
305 291 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54
305 309 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54
312 317 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52
313 337 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5
314 318 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 51
315 319 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50
315 NR Andre Petroski Middleweight 50
315 NR Bryan Battle Middleweight 50
315 319 Charles Rosa Featherweight 50
315 319 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50
315 319 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 50
315 319 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50
315 319 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50
315 511 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50
324 300 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 49.5
324 87 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 49.5
324 325 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5
327 304 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49
327 327 Darrick Minner Featherweight 49
327 327 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49
327 327 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 49
327 289 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49
332 NR Luke Rockhold Middleweight 48
332 333 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 48
332 333 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48
335 335 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47
335 360 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 47
337 337 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
338 340 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46
339 340 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 45
339 340 Kay Hansen Women’s Strawweight 45
339 NR Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 45
342 327 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5
343 316 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44
343 NR Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 44
345 347 Jared Gordon Lightweight 43.5
345 347 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5
347 349 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 43
348 350 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5
349 351 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42
350 377 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41
350 353 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41
352 327 Clay Guida Lightweight 40
352 354 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40
352 354 Manel Kape Flyweight 40
352 511 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 40
352 340 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40
352 354 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40
358 359 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 38.5
359 360 Alan Patrick Lightweight 38
359 360 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 38
361 364 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37
361 364 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 37
361 364 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37
361 364 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37
361 364 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37
366 309 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5
367 369 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36
367 369 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36
367 340 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36
367 369 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36
367 436 William Knight Light Heavyweight 36
372 325 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5
372 375 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5
374 376 Randy Costa Bantamweight 34
375 335 Omar Morales Featherweight 33
375 377 Shane Young Featherweight 33
377 379 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32
377 369 David Zawada Welterweight 32
377 379 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32
380 381 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31
380 381 Tim Elliott Flyweight 31
382 383 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30
383 384 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29.5
383 369 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5
385 456 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29
385 351 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29
385 385 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29
385 385 Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 29
385 385 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29
385 385 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29
385 385 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29
392 360 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28
392 392 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 28
392 392 Mike Davis Lightweight 28
392 392 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 28
392 392 Sean Woodson Featherweight 28
397 398 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 27
397 398 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 27
397 398 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27
400 401 Jason Witt Welterweight 26
400 392 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26
400 401 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 26
400 385 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 26
404 404 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5
405 405 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 25
405 354 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 25
407 409 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23
407 409 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23
409 411 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22
410 408 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 21.5
410 444 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5
412 413 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5
413 415 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 20
413 415 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 20
413 415 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20
413 226 Hannah Goldy Women’s Flyweight 20
413 415 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20
413 415 Jared Gooden Welterweight 20
413 415 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20
413 415 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20
413 415 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20
413 415 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20
413 415 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 20
413 415 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20
413 NR Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20
413 415 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20
413 415 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20
428 430 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19
428 430 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19
428 430 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19
428 430 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19
428 430 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19
428 430 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19
428 456 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19
435 411 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 18
435 436 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 18
435 511 Liana Jojua Women’s Strawweight 18
435 436 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18
435 436 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18
435 436 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18
435 485 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18
435 436 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18
435 415 Uros Medic Lightweight 18
444 391 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5
445 444 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17
445 444 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17
447 447 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16
447 NR Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 16
447 447 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16
447 436 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16
451 450 Deron Winn Middleweight 15
452 451 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14
452 405 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14
452 451 Vince Morales Bantamweight 14
455 454 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5
456 455 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5
457 456 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10
457 456 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 10
457 456 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10
457 456 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10
457 NR Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 10
457 456 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10
457 456 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 10
457 447 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10
457 456 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10
457 456 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 10
457 456 Jeffrey Molina Flyweight 10
457 456 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 10
457 456 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10
457 NR Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10
457 456 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10
457 456 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10
457 NR Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10
457 456 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10
457 NR Nick Maximov Middleweight 10
457 456 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 10
457 NR Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10
457 456 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10
457 456 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10
457 456 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 10
457 456 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10
457 456 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10
457 456 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10
457 456 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10
457 456 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10
457 456 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10
457 456 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 10
488 485 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9
488 485 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9
488 485 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9
488 485 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9
488 485 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 9
488 456 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9
488 485 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9
488 485 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
488 485 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9
488 485 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9
488 456 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9
488 485 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9
488 453 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 9
488 485 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9
488 485 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 9
488 485 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9
504 413 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8
504 503 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 8
504 503 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8
504 503 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8
508 507 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 7
509 508 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5
510 503 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
511 NR Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0
511 511 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0
511 511 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
511 511 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
511 511 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
511 164 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0
511 NR Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0
511 178 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0
511 511 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0
511 511 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0
511 NR Cody Brundage Middleweight 0
511 511 Cody Durden Flyweight 0
511 511 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0
511 511 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0
511 511 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
511 511 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0
511 511 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0
511 511 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0
511 511 Gaetano Pirrello Featherweight 0
511 NR Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0
511 511 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0
511 511 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0
511 511 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0
511 511 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0
511 511 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0
511 511 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0
511 509 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 0
511 511 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0
511 511 JP Buys Flyweight 0
511 514 JP Buys Bantamweight 0
511 511 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
511 511 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0
511 511 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0
511 511 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0
511 NR Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0
511 511 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0
511 511 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 0
511 NR Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0
511 NR Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0
511 511 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0
511 511 Martin Day Featherweight 0
511 NR Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0
511 511 Mason Jones Lightweight 0
511 NR Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0
511 511 Mike Jackson Welterweight 0
511 511 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0
511 511 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0
511 511 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
511 511 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0
511 NR Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0
511 511 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0
511 511 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0
511 511 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0
511 511 Rafael Alves Lightweight 0
511 511 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0
511 511 Sarah Alpar Women’s Flyweight 0
511 511 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0
511 511 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0
511 511 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
511 511 Steve Garcia Lightweight 0
511 511 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0
511 511 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 0
511 NR Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Flyweight 0
511 511 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0
511 511 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0
511 511 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

