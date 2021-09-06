There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 398 3 3 2 Max Holloway 367 4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 293 5 10 9 Giga Chikadze 258.5 6 6 Ryan Hall 216 7 7 7 Arnold Allen 200 8 8 16 Ilia Topuria 196 9 9 14 Movsar Evloev 194 10 5 11 Edson Barboza 188 11 12 10 Dan Ige 165.5 12 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155 13 NR 4 Yair Rodriguez 150 14 15 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 15 16 Lerone Murphy 148 16 17 15 Shane Burgos 133.5 17 18 Gavin Tucker 114.5 18 19 12 Bryce Mitchell 114 19 21 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5 20 22 Billy Quarantillo 108 20 22 Darren Elkins 108 22 27 Julian Erosa 102 23 25 Andre Fili 87 24 26 Ricardo Ramos 86.5 25 NR Damon Jackson 81 26 NR Chas Skelly 78 27 28 Gabriel Benitez 76 28 24 Charles Jourdain 75 29 29 Mirsad Bektic 74 30 30 Daniel Pineda 72 30 30 Nate Landwehr 72 32 33 Makwan Amirkhani 69 33 32 Cub Swanson 68.5 34 34 Mike Grundy 64 34 34 Seung Woo Choi 64 36 36 Jonathan Pearce 60 37 53 Pat Sabatini 58 38 37 Kyle Nelson 54 38 37 L’udovit Klein 54 38 37 Zubaira Tukhugov 54 41 40 Alex Caceres 50 41 40 Charles Rosa 50 41 40 Lando Vannata 50 41 NR Melsik Baghdasaryan 50 45 43 Darrick Minner 49 46 44 Omar Morales 47 47 45 Steven Peterson 42 48 46 Mike Trizano 41 49 47 Kevin Aguilar 37 50 48 Shane Young 33 51 49 Kamuela Kirk 30 52 56 Austin Lingo 29 52 50 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29 54 51 Sean Woodson 28 55 52 Chase Hooper 23 56 54 Tristan Connelly 18 57 55 Youssef Zalal 11.5 58 56 Joshua Culibao 10 58 56 T.J. Brown 10 58 56 Tucker Lutz 10 61 63 Bill Algeo 9 61 63 Danny Chavez 9 61 56 Jamall Emmers 9 61 56 Luis Saldana 9 65 NR Collin Anglin 0 65 67 Gaetano Pirrello 0 65 67 Kevin Croom 0 65 67 Martin Day 0 65 67 Sean Soriano 0 65 67 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0 65 NR T.J. Laramie 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

