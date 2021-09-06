Giga Chikadze Career Earnings

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA;
Giga Chikadze (red gloves) before the match against Jamall Emmers (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5
2 2 3 Brian Ortega 398
3 3 2 Max Holloway 367
4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 293
5 10 9 Giga Chikadze 258.5
6 6 Ryan Hall 216
7 7 7 Arnold Allen 200
8 8 16 Ilia Topuria 196
9 9 14 Movsar Evloev 194
10 5 11 Edson Barboza 188
11 12 10 Dan Ige 165.5
12 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155
13 NR 4 Yair Rodriguez 150
14 15 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5
15 16 Lerone Murphy 148
16 17 15 Shane Burgos 133.5
17 18 Gavin Tucker 114.5
18 19 12 Bryce Mitchell 114
19 21 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5
20 22 Billy Quarantillo 108
20 22 Darren Elkins 108
22 27 Julian Erosa 102
23 25 Andre Fili 87
24 26 Ricardo Ramos 86.5
25 NR Damon Jackson 81
26 NR Chas Skelly 78
27 28 Gabriel Benitez 76
28 24 Charles Jourdain 75
29 29 Mirsad Bektic 74
30 30 Daniel Pineda 72
30 30 Nate Landwehr 72
32 33 Makwan Amirkhani 69
33 32 Cub Swanson 68.5
34 34 Mike Grundy 64
34 34 Seung Woo Choi 64
36 36 Jonathan Pearce 60
37 53 Pat Sabatini 58
38 37 Kyle Nelson 54
38 37 L’udovit Klein 54
38 37 Zubaira Tukhugov 54
41 40 Alex Caceres 50
41 40 Charles Rosa 50
41 40 Lando Vannata 50
41 NR Melsik Baghdasaryan 50
45 43 Darrick Minner 49
46 44 Omar Morales 47
47 45 Steven Peterson 42
48 46 Mike Trizano 41
49 47 Kevin Aguilar 37
50 48 Shane Young 33
51 49 Kamuela Kirk 30
52 56 Austin Lingo 29
52 50 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29
54 51 Sean Woodson 28
55 52 Chase Hooper 23
56 54 Tristan Connelly 18
57 55 Youssef Zalal 11.5
58 56 Joshua Culibao 10
58 56 T.J. Brown 10
58 56 Tucker Lutz 10
61 63 Bill Algeo 9
61 63 Danny Chavez 9
61 56 Jamall Emmers 9
61 56 Luis Saldana 9
65 NR Collin Anglin 0
65 67 Gaetano Pirrello 0
65 67 Kevin Croom 0
65 67 Martin Day 0
65 67 Sean Soriano 0
65 67 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0
65 NR T.J. Laramie 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

