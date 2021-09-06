There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|817.5
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|398
|3
|3
|2
|Max Holloway
|367
|4
|4
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|293
|5
|10
|9
|Giga Chikadze
|258.5
|6
|6
|Ryan Hall
|216
|7
|7
|7
|Arnold Allen
|200
|8
|8
|16
|Ilia Topuria
|196
|9
|9
|14
|Movsar Evloev
|194
|10
|5
|11
|Edson Barboza
|188
|11
|12
|10
|Dan Ige
|165.5
|12
|14
|13
|Sodiq Yusuff
|155
|13
|NR
|4
|Yair Rodriguez
|150
|14
|15
|6
|Calvin Kattar
|149.5
|15
|16
|Lerone Murphy
|148
|16
|17
|15
|Shane Burgos
|133.5
|17
|18
|Gavin Tucker
|114.5
|18
|19
|12
|Bryce Mitchell
|114
|19
|21
|Hakeem Dawodu
|108.5
|20
|22
|Billy Quarantillo
|108
|20
|22
|Darren Elkins
|108
|22
|27
|Julian Erosa
|102
|23
|25
|Andre Fili
|87
|24
|26
|Ricardo Ramos
|86.5
|25
|NR
|Damon Jackson
|81
|26
|NR
|Chas Skelly
|78
|27
|28
|Gabriel Benitez
|76
|28
|24
|Charles Jourdain
|75
|29
|29
|Mirsad Bektic
|74
|30
|30
|Daniel Pineda
|72
|30
|30
|Nate Landwehr
|72
|32
|33
|Makwan Amirkhani
|69
|33
|32
|Cub Swanson
|68.5
|34
|34
|Mike Grundy
|64
|34
|34
|Seung Woo Choi
|64
|36
|36
|Jonathan Pearce
|60
|37
|53
|Pat Sabatini
|58
|38
|37
|Kyle Nelson
|54
|38
|37
|L’udovit Klein
|54
|38
|37
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|54
|41
|40
|Alex Caceres
|50
|41
|40
|Charles Rosa
|50
|41
|40
|Lando Vannata
|50
|41
|NR
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|50
|45
|43
|Darrick Minner
|49
|46
|44
|Omar Morales
|47
|47
|45
|Steven Peterson
|42
|48
|46
|Mike Trizano
|41
|49
|47
|Kevin Aguilar
|37
|50
|48
|Shane Young
|33
|51
|49
|Kamuela Kirk
|30
|52
|56
|Austin Lingo
|29
|52
|50
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|29
|54
|51
|Sean Woodson
|28
|55
|52
|Chase Hooper
|23
|56
|54
|Tristan Connelly
|18
|57
|55
|Youssef Zalal
|11.5
|58
|56
|Joshua Culibao
|10
|58
|56
|T.J. Brown
|10
|58
|56
|Tucker Lutz
|10
|61
|63
|Bill Algeo
|9
|61
|63
|Danny Chavez
|9
|61
|56
|Jamall Emmers
|9
|61
|56
|Luis Saldana
|9
|65
|NR
|Collin Anglin
|0
|65
|67
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|65
|67
|Kevin Croom
|0
|65
|67
|Martin Day
|0
|65
|67
|Sean Soriano
|0
|65
|67
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|0
|65
|NR
|T.J. Laramie
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
