UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

Sept 18, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,219 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Anthony Smith (35-16, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ryan Spann (19-6, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ion Cutelaba (15-6-1, 1 NC, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (12-5, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ariane Lipski (13-7, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mandy Bohm (7-0, 1 NC)

Lightweights:

Arman Tsarukyan (16-2, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Christos Giagos (19-8, #56 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Joaquin Buckley (12-4, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-4, #57 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Mike Rodriguez (12-6, 1 NC, #35 ranked light heavyweight) vs Tafon Nchukwi (5-1, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Pannie Kianzad (16-5, #16 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington (11-9, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Nate Maness (13-1, #42 ranked bantamweight) vs Tony Gravely (21-6, #49 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Dakota Bush (8-3, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Zhu Rong (17-4, #66 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Nikolas Motta (12-3) vs Cameron VanCamp (15-5-1, 1 NC)

Bantamweights:

Montel Jackson (10-2, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs JP Buys (9-3, #67 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Erin Blanchfield (6-1) vs Sarah Alpar (9-5, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Impa Kasanganay (9-1, #42 ranked welterweight) vs Carlston Harris (16-4, #52 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Gustavo Lopez (12-6, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Heili Alateng (14-8-1, #57 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Emily Whitmire (4-4, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Hannah Goldy (5-2, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

