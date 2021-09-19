UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann Estimated Purses & Incentive Pay

Anthony Smith should not be underestimated. He dominated the main event tonight in Las Vegas, and was the top earner at UFC Vegas 37.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Anthony Smith: $351,000 ($140,000 to show, $140,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $143,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arman Tsarukyan: $114,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joaquin Buckley: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Maness: $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ion Cutelaba: $91,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $63,000 ($52,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montel Jackson: $60,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $51,000 ($45,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Lipski: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Christos Giagos: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $34,500 ($30,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tafon Nchukwi: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlston Harris: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Impa Kasanganay: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Heili Alateng: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Erin Blanchfield: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Goldy: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhu Rong: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gustavo Lopez: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mandy Bohm: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Arroyo: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Jenkins: $16,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Rong for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

JP Buys: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Alpar: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

