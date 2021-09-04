UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till
Sept 4, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
7,024 – strong
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Derek Brunson (22-7, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till (18-3-1, #11 ranked middleweight)
Heavyweights:
Tom Aspinall (10-2, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak (13-2, #15 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Alex Morono (19-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked welterweight) vs David Zawada (17-6, #57 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Modestas Bukauskas (11-4, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (9-5, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Paddy Pimblett (16-3) vs Luigi Vendramini (9-2, #62 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 2:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann (10-4, #36 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ji Yeon Kim (9-3-2, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Jack Shore (14-0, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Liudvik Sholinian (9-2-1)
Featherweights:
Julian Erosa (25-10, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (11-3-1, #24 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula (11-2, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (12-4, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight)
