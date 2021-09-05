UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till Estimated Purses & Incentive Pay

Despite being 37 years old, Derek Brunson is on the hottest streak in his career. And he fittingly was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 18 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Derek Brunson: $291,000 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Till: $141,000 ($130,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Aspinall: $118,500 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $115,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paddy Pimblett: $114,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree Jr.: $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $100,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ji Yeon Kim: $76,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Shore: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Zawada: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Modestas Bukauskas: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dalcha Lungiambula: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luigi Vendramini: $19,500 ($15,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luidvik Sholinian: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

