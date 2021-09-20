UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega
Sept 25, 2021
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega Fight Card
Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Featherweight Championship:
Alexander Volkanovski (22-1, #1 ranked featherweight) vs Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC, #3 ranked featherweight)
UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko (21-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lauren Murphy (15-4, #4 ranked women’s flyweight)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC, #32 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes (14-3, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Jessica Andrade (21-9, #2 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Marlon Moraes (23-8-1, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (13-4, #12 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Dan Hooker (20-10, #8 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast (13-3, #36 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Daukaus (11-3, #9 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi (25-19, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (17-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Uros Medic (7-0, #60 ranked lightweight) vs Jalin Turner (10-5, #25 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Manon Fiorot (7-1, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (7-1-1, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Karl Roberson (9-4, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Nick Maximov (6-0)
Welterweights:
Matthew Semelsberger (8-3, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Martin Sano (4-2-1)
Featherweights:
Jonathan Pearce (10-4, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Omar Morales (11-1, #46 ranked featherweight)
