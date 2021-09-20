UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega Fight Card

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega
Sept 25, 2021
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

15,408 – second strongest fight card in past four years

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Featherweight Championship:
Alexander Volkanovski   (22-1, #1 ranked featherweight) vs Brian Ortega   (15-1, 1 NC, #3 ranked featherweight)

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko   (21-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lauren Murphy   (15-4, #4 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Nick Diaz   (26-9, 2 NC, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Robbie Lawler   (28-15, 1 NC, #32 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes   (14-3, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik   (12-2, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Jessica Andrade   (21-9, #2 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo   (9-2-1, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Moraes   (23-8-1, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili   (13-4, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Dan Hooker   (20-10, #8 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast   (13-3, #36 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Shamil Abdurakhimov   (20-5, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Daukaus   (11-3, #9 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi   (25-19, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos   (17-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass  6:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Uros Medic   (7-0, #60 ranked lightweight) vs Jalin Turner   (10-5, #25 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Manon Fiorot   (7-1, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mayra Bueno Silva   (7-1-1, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Karl Roberson   (9-4, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Nick Maximov   (6-0)

Welterweights:
Matthew Semelsberger   (8-3, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Martin Sano  (4-2-1)

Featherweights:
Jonathan Pearce   (10-4, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Omar Morales   (11-1, #46 ranked featherweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:

