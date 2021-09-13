Name: Nate Maness

Opponent: Tony Gravely

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170) **Odds by FanDuel

Nate Maness comes into this fight as a pretty large underdog and that number seems to keep getting larger. Gravely obviously has the more, and better, experience when it comes to the UFC. However, I think there are a lot of reasons why Maness has some advantages in the style.

Firstly, is the reach and height. Gravely, while a good puncher, does usually depend on takedowns to win his fights. In order to capitalize on that, he’ll need to get inside of Maness. That can prove to be tricky as Maness uses his reach pretty well to probe out his opponents and stay away from them. He’ll also have a 3-inch reach advantage to go with a 5-inch height advantage. Pair that with the fact that Maness digs for under-hooks well and kept his feet against a solid wrestler in Johnny Munoz, and the fact that he regularly switches stances – I’m led to believe a lot of this fight may take place on the feet.

If it does take place on the feet, Maness has an advantage in output and pressure. Ultimately, I think that’ll make it difficult for Gravely to get his counter-striking going and lead to a win for Maness.

2021 Record: 9-17 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($362)

Return on Investment: -12%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

