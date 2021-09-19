Rizin 30 Results & Recap

Rizin Fighting Federation was back in action tonight for the first time since June, with Rizin 30 taking place at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, September 19th.

The event was headlined by the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix, which included successful passage through to the semi-finals for former UFC fighter Naoki Inoue and former TUF contestant, Hiromasa Ougikubo.

The co-main event was a non-title bout between Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki, who took a unanimous decision over Pancrase women’s strawweight champion Emi Fujino.

The rest of the card featured four MMA bouts and one kickboxing bout. All bar one fighter on the card, Alan Yamaniha of Brazil, were Japanese. One fighter that might be familiar to the US audience is ex-UFC fighter in Ulka Sasaki, who suffered an upset decision loss to Yoshinori Horie.

Full Results:

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Kai Asakura (Japan) defeated Alan Yamaniha (Brazil) by unanimous decision

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Naoki Inoue (Japan) defeated Yuto Hokamura (Japan) by unanimous decision

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Hiromasa Ougikubo (Japan) defeated Takafumi Otsuka (Japan) by unanimous decision

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Kenta Takizawa (Japan) defeated Yuki Motoya (Japan) by TKO (punches) Round 1 (2:27)

Women’s super atomweight MMA – Non-title bout

Ayaka Hamasaki (Japan) defeated Emi Fujino (Japan) by unanimous decision

Lightweight MMA

Yusuke Yachi (Japan) defeated Koji Takeda (Japan) by unanimous decision

Featherweight MMA

Yoshinori Horie (Japan) defeated Ulka Sasake (Japan) by unanimous decision

Featherweight MMA

Shinobu Ota (Japan) defeated Yuta Kubo (Japan) by unanimous decision

Featherweight MMA

Shoji Maruyama (Japan) defeated Chihiro Suzuki (Japan) by TKO (punches) Round 1 (0:20)

Women’s atomweight kickboxing

Rina Okamoto (Japan) defeated Momoka Mandokoro (Japan) by unanimous decision

