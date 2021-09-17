Rizin 30 Fight Card

Rizin Fighting Federation returns to action for the first time since June, with Rizin 30 taking place at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, September 19th.

The event is headlined by the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix. The field includes former UFC fighter Naoki Inoue and former TUF contestant, Hiromasa Ougikubo.

The co-main event is a non-title bout between Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki, who takes on Pancrase Women’s Strawweight Champion Emi Fujino.

The rest of the card consists of four MMA bouts mixed and one kickboxing bout. The MMA portion features all Japanese talent, including another ex-UFC fighter in Ulka Sasaki.

Full fight card:

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Kai Asakura (Japan) vs. Alan Yamaniha (Brazil)

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Naoki Inoue (Japan) vs. Yuto Hokamura (Japan)

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Hiromasa Ougikubo (Japan) vs. Takafumi Otsuka (Japan)

Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Yuki Motoya (Japan) vs. Kenta Takizawa (Japan)

Women’s super atomweight MMA

Ayaka Hamasaki (Japan) vs. Emi Fujino (Japan) – Non-title bout

Lightweight MMA

Koji Takeda (Japan) vs. Yusuke Yachi (Japan)

Featherweight MMA

Ulka Sasake (Japan) vs. Yoshinori Horie (Japan)

Featherweight MMA

Shinobu Ota (Japan) vs. Yuta Kubo (Japan)

Featherweight MMA

Shoji Maruyama (Japan) vs. Chihiro Suzuki (Japan)

Women’s atomweight kickboxing

Rina Okamoto (Japan) vs. Momoka Mandokoro (Japan)

