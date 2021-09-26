Nick Diaz Career Earnings

(UFC, PRIDE, and partial EliteXC & Strikeforce fights only, starting in 2004, doesn’t include undisclosed PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – W (Lawler) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 49 – Aug 21/04 – L (Parisyan) – $6,000

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – W (Fickett) – $11,000 ($6,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 53 – Jun 4/05 – W (Oishi) – $15,000 ($8,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)*

TUF 2 Finale – Nov 5/05 – L (Sanchez) – $10,000*

UFC 57 – Feb 4/06 – L (Riggs) – $10,000

UFC 59 – Apr 15/06 – L (Sherk) – $10,000

UFC 62 – Aug 26/06 – W (Neer) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 65 – Nov 18/06 – W (Tibau) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

PRIDE 33 – Feb 24/07 – NC (Gomi) – $12,000 ($15,000 to show, $3,000 fine for failed drug test)

EliteXC: Unfinished Business – Jul 26/08 – W (Denny) – $60,000

Strikeforce: Shamrock vs Diaz – Apr 11/09 – W (Shamrock) – $39,950 ($29,950 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Miami – Jan 30/10 – W (Zaromskis) – $100,000

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Noons II – Oct 9/10 – W (Noons) – $50,000

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Cyborg – Jan 29/11 – W (Santos) – $150,000

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Daley – Apr 9/11 – W (Daley) – $175,000

UFC 137 – Oct 29/11 – W (Penn) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – L (Condit) – $185,500 ($200,000 to show, $65,000 bonus, fined 30% purse for failed drug test)

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – L (St-Pierre) – $200,000

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – NC (Silva) – $400,000 ($500,000 to show, fined $100,000 for failed drug test)

UFC 266 – Sept 25/21 – L (Lawler) – $566,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,325,450

