Molly McCann Career Earnings

(UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – L (Robertson) – $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Cachoeira) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Lipski) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (Belbita) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – N/A – $20,000*

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 16/20 – L (Santos) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – L (Procopio) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $179,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Molly McCann Career Earnings