As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Nick Maximov (6-0) vs Karl Roberson (9-4) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) vs Chris Daukaus (11-3) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Macy Chiasson (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Devonte Smith (11-2) vs Jamie Mullarkey (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Alejandro Perez (21-8-1) vs Johnny Edwards (28-12) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Phil Hawes (11-2) vs Deron Winn (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez – Oct 9th

Matheus Nicolau (16-3-1) vs Tim Elliott (18-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez – Oct 9th

Holly Holm (14-5) vs Norma Dumont (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

Julian Marquez (9-2) vs Jordan Wright (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

Paulo Costa (13-1) vs Marvin Vettori (17-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Randa Markos (10-11-1) vs Livia Renta Souza (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Jeff Molina (9-2) vs Daniel Lacerda (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Jessica-Rose Clark (10-6) vs Joselyne Edwards (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori – Oct 23rd

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (20-3) vs Petr Yan (15-2) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Walt Harris (13-10) vs Tai Tuivasa (12-3) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (19-1) vs Colby Covington (16-2) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Michael Chandler (22-6) vs Justin Gaethje (22-3) – UFC 268 – Nov 6th

Philipe Lins (14-5) vs Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13th

Joanne Calderwood (15-6) vs Alex Grasso (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 198 – Nov 20th

Cody Garbrandt (12-4) vs Kai Kara-France (22-9, 1 NC) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Bellator

Douglas Lima (32-9) vs Michael Page (19-1) – Bellator 267 – Oct 1st

Light Heavyweight Championship/Grand Prix Semifinals: Vadim Nemkov (14-2) vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson (23-6) – Bellator 268 – Oct 16th

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Ryan Bader (28-6, 1 NC) vs Corey Anderson (15-5) – Bellator 268 – Oct 16th

James Gallagher (11-1) vs Patchy Mix (14-1) vs – Bellator 270 – Nov 5th

