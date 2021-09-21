Lauren Murphy Career Earnings

Ariane Lipski Career Earnings

(UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Saint Preux – Aug 16/14 – L (McMann) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – L (Carmouche) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/16 – W (Faszholz) – $68,500 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – L (Chookagian) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Honchak) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – L (Eubanks) – $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Borella) – $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Lee) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – W (Modafferi) – $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – W (Shakirova) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – W (Calderwood) – $151,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $559,500

