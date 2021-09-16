Ion Cutelaba Career Earnings

(UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – L (Cirkunov) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – W (Wilson) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – L (Cannonier) – $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (da Silva) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – W (Antigulov) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – L (Teixeira) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Rountree Jr.) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – L (Ankalaev) – $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – L (Ankalaev) – $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1/21 – D (Jacoby) – $39,000 ($33,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $361,000

