Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 2

Sept 7, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWCS Season 5, Week 2 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Logan Urban (5-1) vs Josh Quinlan (5-0)

Middleweights:

Mario Sousa (12-1) vs Chidi Njokuani (19-7)

Bantamweights:

Saimon Oliveira (17-3) vs Jose Alday (13-5-1)

Flyweights:

Bruno Korea (12-3-1) vs Carlos Vergara (8-2-1)

Bantamweights:

Muin Gafurov (16-3) vs Chad Anheliger (10-5)

WINNER: Chad Anheliger via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29)

