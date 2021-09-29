May 25, 2018; London, UK; MMA: Bellator 200 – Rafael Carvlho (red) -V- Gegard Mousasi (blue) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss 
Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 3 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 887
2 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Feather/Lightweight 801
3 4 4 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 752
4 3 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 678
5 11 1 A.J. McKee Featherweight 651
6 5 6 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 544.5
7 6 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 543.5
8 7 5 Ryan Bader Heavyweight/Light Heavy 447
9 8 8 Douglas Lima Welterweight 420
10 9 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 406
11 10 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 392
12 12 7 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 332
13 29 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 292.5
14 13 Jason Jackson Welterweight 285
14 13 10 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285
16 18 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 269
16 18 Michael Page Welterweight 269
18 17 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 266.5
19 22 4W Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 242
20 163 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 232
21 NR Brent Primus Lightweight 230
22 21 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 228.5
23 66 Mads Burnell Featherweight 228
24 25 9 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 224.5
25 25 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224
26 27 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 220.5
27 15 John Salter Middleweight 216.5
28 30 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 212
29 28 Aaron Pico Featherweight 211
30 23 Lorenz Larkin Middleweight 204
31 31 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 194
32 32 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 192.5
33 20 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 192
33 33 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 192
35 35 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 186
36 132 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 182
37 36 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 181
38 82 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 175
39 38 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5
40 39 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 169
41 40 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 168
41 40 Peter Queally Lightweight 168
43 43 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 161.5
44 88 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 160
45 44 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 159
46 45 6W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 152.5
47 47 James Gallagher Bantamweight 150
48 48 Charlie Ward Middleweight 149.5
49 49 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149
50 NR Ben Parrish Light Heavyweight 140
51 51 5W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 139.5
52 42 Benson Henderson Welterweight 139
53 53 Charlie Leary Lightweight 136
54 46 Logan Storley Welterweight 134.5
55 54 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134
55 54 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 134
57 56 Aiden Lee Featherweight 130
57 56 Dan Moret Lightweight 130
59 58 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 128
60 50 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 127.5
61 NR Daniel Carey Featherweight 125
61 37 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 125
63 59 Cody Law Featherweight 124
63 59 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 124
63 59 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124
66 62 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 122
66 62 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 122
68 64 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 121.5
69 65 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121
70 NR Islam Mamedov Lightweight 110
70 66 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110
72 68 Billy Goff Welterweight 109
72 68 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 109
72 198 Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 109
75 70 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108
76 72 Paul Daley Welterweight 106
77 72 Joey Davis Welterweight 104.5
78 74 Charlie Campbell Lightweight 104
78 74 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 104
80 76 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 103
81 77 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101
82 78 Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 100
82 78 7W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 100
82 78 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100
85 NR Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 98
86 141 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 97
87 83 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 96
88 214 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5
89 85 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 95
89 85 Jake Hager Heavyweight 95
89 85 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95
92 88 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 94
92 88 Tony Johnson Middleweight 94
94 91 Henry Corrales Featherweight 93.5
95 92 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 93
96 93 Brett Johns Bantamweight 92
97 95 8W Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 89
97 78 Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 89
99 96 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 88
99 33 Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 88
101 97 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 85.5
102 98 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 81
102 98 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 81
102 98 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 81
105 NR Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 80
105 103 Justin Gonzales Featherweight 80
105 103 Saad Awad Lightweight 80
108 105 Chris Duncan Lightweight 78
108 105 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 78
110 108 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 77
111 109 Keoni Diggs Featherweight 76
112 94 Derek Anderson Welterweight 75
113 112 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 74.5
114 52 John Douma Bantamweight 74
115 114 Jordan Newman Middleweight 73
115 NR Joshua Jones Lightweight 73
117 115 Killys Mota Welterweight 72
118 84 Brian Moore Bantamweight 70
119 119 Alfie Davis Lightweight 69.5
120 120 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 68.5
121 NR Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 68
121 121 Lewis Long Welterweight 68
121 121 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 68
121 121 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 68
121 121 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 68
126 125 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 67
126 125 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 67
128 127 9W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 66
129 129 Nick Newell Lightweight 64
130 131 John Macapa Featherweight 63
131 98 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 62.5
132 13 Josh Hill Bantamweight 62
133 34 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 60
133 134 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 60
133 24 Danny Sabatello Bantamweight 60
133 146 Hannah Guy Women’s Flyweight 60
133 134 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 60
138 98 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 58
138 139 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 58
138 198 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 58
141 117 Chris Gonzalez Lightweight 57.5
142 142 Chris Bungard Lightweight 56
142 142 Marcus Surin Lightweight 56
144 144 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 55
144 144 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 55
146 146 Johnny Soto Featherweight 54
146 146 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54
146 154 Saul Rogers Lightweight 54
146 146 Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54
146 146 Tyler King Heavyweight 54
151 138 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 53
152 154 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 50
152 154 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 50
152 NR Jeff Neilson Middleweight 50
152 154 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 50
152 NR Mike Ekundayo Bantamweight 50
152 NR Nathan Jones Welterweight 50
152 154 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 50
159 158 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 48
160 153 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 47
161 160 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 45.5
163 NR Everett Cummings Heavyweight 45
163 161 Jack May Heavyweight 45
163 161 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 45
163 NR Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 45
166 NR Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 43
166 139 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 43
168 NR Anthony Adams Middleweight 40
168 167 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 40
168 167 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40
168 NR Uros Jurisic Welterweight 40
172 91 Erik Perez Bantamweight 38
173 171 Myles Jury Lightweight 36.5
174 214 Keith Lee Bantamweight 36
175 163 Manny Muro Lightweight 35
175 173 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35
177 167 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 34
178 NR Nathan Rose Featherweight 32
178 174 Terry Brazier Lightweight 32
180 175 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 31
181 176 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 30
181 176 Said Sowma Heavyweight 30
183 178 Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 28
184 170 Kiefer Crosbie Lightweight 27.5
185 179 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 27
186 214 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 20
186 NR Khasan Magomedsharipov Featherweight 20
186 181 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 20
186 18 Tim Wilde Lightweight 20
186 181 Yves Landu Lightweight 20
191 187 Soren Bak Lightweight 19
192 181 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 18
192 188 Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18
192 188 Jessica Borga Women’s Featherweight 18
192 188 John de Jesus Featherweight 18
192 188 Kane Mousah Lightweight 18
192 188 Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18
198 NR Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 17
199 188 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 16
200 196 Joseph Creer Middleweight 14
200 196 Pat Casey Welterweight 14
202 198 Alan Omer Lightweight 10
202 198 Ali Zebian Lightweight 10
202 198 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10
202 198 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 10
202 214 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 10
202 NR Fabacary Diatta Featherweight 10
202 NR Gadzhi Rabadanov Featherweight 10
202 198 Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 10
202 113 Jeffrey Glossner Bantamweight 10
202 198 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 10
202 198 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 10
202 198 Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Featherweight 10
202 214 Mike Hamel Lightweight 10
202 NR Pam Sorenson Women’s Featherweight 10
202 NR Rob Whiteford Featherweight 10
202 214 Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 10
218 208 Andrew Salas Featherweight 9
218 208 Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9
220 134 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 8
220 211 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 8
222 212 Albert Morales Bantamweight 6
223 213 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5
224 214 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0
224 214 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0
224 214 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0
224 214 Bobby Lee Lightweight 0
224 214 Bobby Lee Welterweight 0
224 214 Branko Busick Middleweight 0
224 214 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0
224 134 Cee Jay Hamilton Bantamweight 0
224 NR Dante Schiro Welterweight 0
224 NR Darina Mazdyuk Women’s Flyweight 0
224 NR Davy Gallon Lightweight 0
224 214 Dayana Silva Women’s Featherweight 0
224 214 Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0
224 214 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0
224 214 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0
224 NR Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0
224 214 Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0
224 214 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0
224 214 Gregory Milliard Light Heavyweight 0
224 214 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0
224 214 Herman Terrado Welterweight 0
224 214 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0
224 NR Irina Alekseeva Women’s Flyweight 0
224 214 Isaiah Hokit Lightweight 0
224 214 Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0
224 214 Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0
224 NR Jon Adams (flyweight) Bantamweight 0
224 NR Jonathan Quiroz Featherweight 0
224 214 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0
224 214 Katharina Lehner Women’s Featherweight 0
224 NR Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 0
224 214 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0
224 214 Levan Chokheli Welterweight 0
224 214 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0
224 214 Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 0
224 214 Nate Andrews Lightweight 0
224 NR Nick Browne Lightweight 0
224 NR Nikita Mikhailov Bantamweight 0
224 214 Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0
224 NR Randi Field Women’s Flyweight 0
224 NR Roberta Samad Women’s Featherweight 0
224 214 Ross Houston Welterweight 0
224 214 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0
224 NR Sebastian Ruiz Bantamweight 0
224 214 Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0
224 214 Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0
224 214 Simon Biyong Light Heavyweight 0
224 214 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0
224 214 Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0
224 214 Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0
224 214 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0
224 214 Will Smith Bantamweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights

 

 

 

