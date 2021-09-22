bellator 266 fighter salaries

Despite putting in a lackluster effort on Saturday and coming out on the losing end in his Bellator debut, Yoel Romero was the top earner at Bellator 266.

Here are the fighter salaries, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

(click on a fighter's name for their career earnings)

Yoel Romero: $150,000

Phil Davis: $100,000

Neiman Gracie: $100,000

Saul Rogers: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

Mark Lemminger: $40,000

Anthony Adams: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

DeAnna Bennett: $38,600 ($27,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,400 fine for missing weight)

Alex Polizzi: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

Georgi Karakhanyan: $35,000

Khalid Murtazaliev: $33,000

Christian Edwards: $30,000

Alejandra Lara: $27,700 ($25,000 to show, $2,700 from Bennett for missing weight)

Ben Parrish: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Grant Neal: $16,000

Abraham Vaesau: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Khalan Gracie: $5,000

Jesse Delgado: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Bobby Seronio III: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Shane Keefe: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Edwin De Los Santos: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Albert Gonzalez: $3,000

Socrates Hernandez: $2,000

Joshua Dillon: $2,000

Jon Adams: $1,500

