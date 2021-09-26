Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 12/16 – W (Kasuya) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Hirota) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Young) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Kennedy) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – W (Elkins) – $119,000 ($60,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Mendes) – $180,000 ($65,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Aldo) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Holloway) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 11/20 – W (Holloway) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 266 – Sept 25/21 – W (Ortega) – $492,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,716,500

