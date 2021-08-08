Vicente Luque Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – L (Graves) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Hassan) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (Herrera) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Urbina) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Muhammad) – $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – L (Edwards) – $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Price) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – W (Laprise) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Turner) – $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Barberena) – $137,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Krantz) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Perry) – $176,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Thompson) – $150,000 ($90,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Price) – $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – W (Brown) – $216,000 ($93,000 to show, $93,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – W (Woodley) – $257,000 ($96,000 to show, $96,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 265 – Aug 7/21 – W (Chiesa) – $258,000 ($96,000 to show, $96,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,995,500

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Vicente Luque Career Earnings