Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas 35 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till on Sept 4th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Edson Barboza – 56%

Bryan Battle – 56%

Ricky Turcios – 80%

Kevin Lee – 60%

Andre Petroski – 82%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 68-52 (57%)



UFC Vegas 35 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Adrian Sunnex 8 2 Gagan Aujla 8 2 The MMA Manifesto 8 4 Andre Tran 7 4 Cameron Walsh 7 4 dan 7 4 Isaac 7 4 John Rong 7 9 Ben Hilder 6 9 Darian Hall 6 9 Herman Martinez 6 9 Jules Bruno 6 9 Mark Selormey 6 9 Nathan H. 6 9 SternFan74 8 9 stewartthames 6 9 Tanner Owens 6 18 Agus Susanto 5 18 Aydin 5 18 Birney Lindsay 5 18 Brandon Kaplan 5 18 Connor McCann 5 18 Dave K. 5 18 Ibrahim 5 18 Luke Smith 5 18 MiracleMaia 5 18 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 28 Callum Cooper 4 28 Connor O’Neil 4 28 daniel 4 28 Daniel Caughtry 4 28 Fury>Aj 4 28 Michael J. 4 28 Nate Stephen 4 28 Omar Abdulla 4 28 PitanJosh 4 28 Shawn Christensen 4 28 Thomas Bélanger 4 39 Barry Oh 3 39 danny 3 39 DJ 3 39 Dwayne Murrell 3 39 Emma Vreeland 3 39 larry chaput 3 39 Luke Fortune 3 39 Maurice Lewis 3 39 Neil H. 3 39 ryanC 3 39 Zane Martin 3 50 Amit Karale 2 50 AshK.♡ 2 50 Dylan Simonsen 2 53 Chalis 1 53 Chris lloyd 1 53 glen STANLEY 1 53 John Flores 1



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 152 2 Omar Abdulla 142 3 Herman Martinez 140 4 John Rong 135 4 Ryan A. MacDonald 135 6 Nathan H. 134 7 Adrian Sunnex 123 8 Michael J. 122 9 Andre Tran 120 9 Neil H. 120

