Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC Vegas 34 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Chikadze on Aug 28th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Jared Cannonier – 60%
Mark O. Madsen – 70%
Chase Sherman – 81%
Vinc Pichel – 57%
Alexandre Pantoja – 60%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 64-51 (56%)
UFC Vegas 34 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|10
|2
|Michael V.
|9
|2
|wyatt walls
|9
|4
|Agus Susanto
|8
|4
|James Weise
|8
|4
|ryanC
|8
|7
|Andre Tran
|7
|7
|Dave K.
|7
|7
|Luke Fortune
|7
|7
|MiracleMaia
|7
|7
|Nathan H.
|7
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|7
|13
|Callum Cooper
|6
|13
|Chris lloyd
|6
|13
|Daniel Caughtry
|6
|13
|Ibrahim
|6
|13
|Isaac
|6
|13
|John Rong
|6
|13
|Latesh Pujari
|6
|13
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|21
|dan
|5
|21
|dan
|5
|21
|Dwayne Murrell
|5
|21
|Luke Smith
|5
|21
|Neil H.
|5
|21
|stewartthames
|5
|21
|Vic Rattanasithy
|5
|21
|Zane Martin
|5
|29
|Adrian Sunnex
|4
|29
|Barry Oh
|4
|29
|Ben Hilder
|4
|29
|Dan Meehan
|4
|29
|Gagan Aujla
|4
|29
|larry chaput
|4
|29
|SternFan74
|4
|29
|Zaheer
|4
|37
|Amit Karale
|3
|37
|AshK.♡
|3
|37
|Birney Lindsay
|3
|37
|daniel
|3
|37
|DJ
|3
|37
|Dylan Simonsen
|3
|37
|Herman Martinez
|3
|37
|Josh Safa
|3
|37
|Jules Bruno
|3
|37
|Michael J.
|3
|37
|Nate Stephen
|3
|37
|Victor Molina
|3
|49
|Omar Abdulla
|2
|50
|Aydin
|1
|50
|Bernardo Jaramillo
|1
|50
|Connor O’Neil
|1
|50
|Joshua Adepitan
|1
|50
|Liam Thomson
|1
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|147
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|138
|3
|Herman Martinez
|134
|4
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|130
|5
|John Rong
|128
|5
|Nathan H.
|128
|7
|Michael J.
|118
|8
|Neil H.
|117
|9
|Adrian Sunnex
|115
|10
|Luke Smith
|114
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 34 Pick 'Em Results