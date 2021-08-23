Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC Vegas 34 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Chikadze on Aug 28th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jared Cannonier – 60%

Mark O. Madsen – 70%

Chase Sherman – 81%

Vinc Pichel – 57%

Alexandre Pantoja – 60%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 64-51 (56%)



UFC Vegas 34 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Brandon Kaplan 10 2 Michael V. 9 2 wyatt walls 9 4 Agus Susanto 8 4 James Weise 8 4 ryanC 8 7 Andre Tran 7 7 Dave K. 7 7 Luke Fortune 7 7 MiracleMaia 7 7 Nathan H. 7 7 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 13 Callum Cooper 6 13 Chris lloyd 6 13 Daniel Caughtry 6 13 Ibrahim 6 13 Isaac 6 13 John Rong 6 13 Latesh Pujari 6 13 The MMA Manifesto 6 21 dan 5 21 dan 5 21 Dwayne Murrell 5 21 Luke Smith 5 21 Neil H. 5 21 stewartthames 5 21 Vic Rattanasithy 5 21 Zane Martin 5 29 Adrian Sunnex 4 29 Barry Oh 4 29 Ben Hilder 4 29 Dan Meehan 4 29 Gagan Aujla 4 29 larry chaput 4 29 SternFan74 4 29 Zaheer 4 37 Amit Karale 3 37 AshK.♡ 3 37 Birney Lindsay 3 37 daniel 3 37 DJ 3 37 Dylan Simonsen 3 37 Herman Martinez 3 37 Josh Safa 3 37 Jules Bruno 3 37 Michael J. 3 37 Nate Stephen 3 37 Victor Molina 3 49 Omar Abdulla 2 50 Aydin 1 50 Bernardo Jaramillo 1 50 Connor O’Neil 1 50 Joshua Adepitan 1 50 Liam Thomson 1

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 147 2 Omar Abdulla 138 3 Herman Martinez 134 4 Ryan A. MacDonald 130 5 John Rong 128 5 Nathan H. 128 7 Michael J. 118 8 Neil H. 117 9 Adrian Sunnex 115 10 Luke Smith 114

