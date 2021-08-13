There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|581
|2
|2
|2
|Zhang Weili
|437.5
|3
|3
|4
|Carla Esparza
|250
|4
|7
|14
|Amanda Lemos
|178
|5
|4
|7
|Marina Rodriguez
|162
|6
|5
|5
|Mackenzie Dern
|156.5
|7
|6
|13
|Virna Jandiroba
|149
|8
|8
|12
|Amanda Ribas
|106
|9
|9
|Polyana Viana
|88.5
|10
|10
|10
|Tecia Torres
|80.5
|11
|11
|Emily Whitmire
|69
|11
|11
|5
|Yan Xiaonan
|69
|13
|13
|9
|Claudia Gadelha
|59.5
|14
|15
|11
|Michelle Waterson
|47
|15
|16
|Kay Hansen
|45
|16
|17
|8
|Nina Nunes
|43.5
|17
|14
|15
|Angela Hill
|43
|18
|19
|Loma Lookboonmee
|29
|19
|18
|16
|Felice Herrig
|26
|20
|20
|Ariane Carnelossi
|25
|21
|NR
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|22
|22
|34
|Cheyanne Buys
|20
|22
|21
|Cory McKenna
|20
|24
|24
|Jessica Penne
|19
|24
|24
|Jinh Yu Frey
|19
|26
|22
|Livia Renata Souza
|18
|27
|23
|Ashley Yoder
|12.5
|28
|NR
|Diana Belbita
|10
|28
|24
|Luana Pinheiro
|10
|30
|28
|Kanako Murata
|9
|30
|28
|Mallory Martin
|9
|30
|28
|Mizuki Inoue
|9
|30
|24
|Montserrat Ruiz
|9
|34
|31
|Miranda Granger
|8
|35
|32
|Randa Markos
|7
|36
|33
|Hannah Cifers
|6.5
|37
|34
|Gloria de Paula
|0
|37
|34
|Hannah Goldy
|0
|37
|34
|Lupita Godinez
|0
|37
|34
|Na Liang
|0
|37
|34
|Sam Hughes
|0
Check Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
