May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Vicente Luque (red gloves) fights Niko Price (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967
2 2 2 Colby Covington 445
3 3 4 Leon Edwards 440
4 6 5 Vicente Luque 364
5 5 15 Muslim Salikhov 344
6 4 13 Santiago Ponzinibbio 337
7 7 12 Li Jingliang 298.5
8 8 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5
9 10 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269
10 11 6 Stephen Thompson 238
11 13 7 Jorge Masvidal 227
12 14 James Krause 224.5
13 9 Kevin Lee 223
14 15 9 Neil Magny 222
15 16 10 Belal Muhammad 218
16 17 14 Sean Brady 215
17 11 8 Michael Chiesa 209
18 18 Randy Brown 193
19 19 Alex Morono 170
19 19 Niko Price 170
21 21 Francisco Trinaldo 156
22 22 Max Griffin 155.5
23 23 Claudio Silva 154
24 33 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5
25 24 Michel Prazeres 147.5
26 25 Khaos Williams 144
27 26 Warlley Alves 143.5
28 27 Miguel Baeza 131
29 28 11 Geoff Neal 129
30 30 Jake Matthews 117.5
31 31 Matt Brown 117
32 32 16 Robbie Lawler 112
33 34 Dwight Grant 107
34 35 Michel Pereira 104
35 36 Khamzat Chimaev 103
36 38 Court McGee 88
37 39 Nicolas Dalby 84
38 40 Mike Perry 82.5
39 41 Jeremiah Wells 80
40 42 Song Kenan 76.5
41 43 Takashi Sato 70
42 44 Impa Kasanganay 68
42 44 Ramazan Emeev 68
44 49 Mickey Gall 67.5
45 46 Tim Means 65
46 47 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
47 48 Dhiego Lima 61
48 50 Danny Roberts 55
49 51 Mounir Lazzez 54
50 65 Philip Rowe 50
51 54 Matthew Semelsberger 44
52 55 Carlston Harris 40
52 65 Ramiz Brahimaj 40
52 52 Sasha Palatnikov 40
55 56 Alan Patrick 38
56 52 Bryan Barberena 37
57 57 David Zawada 36
58 58 Alex Oliveira 27
59 59 Carlos Condit 26
59 60 Jason Witt 26
61 65 Jared Gooden 20
62 61 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
62 61 Gabriel Green 10
64 63 Sergey Khandozhko 9
65 64 Nate Diaz 8
66 65 Jordan Williams 0
66 65 Louis Cosce 0
66 65 Mason Jones 0
66 65 Mike Jackson 0
66 65 Nick Diaz 0
66 65 Niklas Stolze 0
66 NR Orion Cosce 0
66 65 Preston Parsons 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

