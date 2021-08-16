There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 967 2 2 4 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 817.5 3 3 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5 4 5 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737 5 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 723 6 6 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 714 7 7 7 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700 8 8 8 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 654 9 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600 10 10 10 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595 11 11 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 581 12 12 15 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576 13 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 14 16 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 507 15 14 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506 16 15 11 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 483.5 17 36 14 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5 18 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 451 19 18 Leon Edwards Welterweight 440 20 19 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 438 21 20 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 437.5 22 21 Brian Ortega Featherweight 398 23 22 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396 24 24 Derek Brunson Middleweight 377 25 28 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 367 25 25 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 367 27 33 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364 28 27 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5 29 30 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344 30 29 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 337 31 32 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330 32 23 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 320.5 33 35 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 313.5 34 37 Li Jingliang Welterweight 298.5 35 34 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5 36 40 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293 37 39 Kevin Lee Welterweight 290 38 31 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 283 39 41 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 282 40 42 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 279 41 44 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 275.5 42 45 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 274 43 48 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 269 43 48 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269 45 53 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268 46 50 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 258 47 94 Brad Tavares Middleweight 257 48 51 9W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250 49 38 Uriah Hall Middleweight 247 50 52 Song Yadong Bantamweight 244.5 51 54 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 52 55 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 239.5 53 43 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 238 54 57 Rob Font Bantamweight 236 55 59 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5 56 60 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 56 60 Dan Hooker Lightweight 230 58 60 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227 59 58 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 226.5 60 63 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5 61 64 James Krause Welterweight 224.5 62 46 Conor McGregor Lightweight 222 62 65 Neil Magny Welterweight 222 64 66 Edson Barboza Featherweight 220 65 67 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 218 65 67 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218 67 69 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217 68 47 Ryan Hall Featherweight 216 69 70 Sean Brady Welterweight 215 70 71 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213 70 90 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 213 72 72 Darren Till Middleweight 210 73 56 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 209 74 74 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 205 75 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 203 76 121 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5 77 75 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 201 78 76 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 79 200 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196 80 77 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194 81 78 Randy Brown Welterweight 193 82 79 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192 82 79 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192 84 81 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 85 83 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 188.5 86 84 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 184 87 86 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182 88 88 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 179.5 89 122 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178 90 89 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 177.5 91 98 Brendan Allen Middleweight 177 91 90 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 177 91 90 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 177 94 93 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 176.5 95 95 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 174.5 96 97 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172 97 98 Alex Morono Welterweight 170 97 73 Niko Price Welterweight 170 99 101 Dan Ige Featherweight 165.5 100 102 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163 101 103 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 162 102 105 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160 103 106 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5 104 107 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 105 109 12W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5 106 110 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 156 107 100 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5 108 111 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 109 112 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 154.5 110 113 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154 111 114 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151 112 115 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 150 113 116 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5 114 117 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 149 115 119 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 148 115 119 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148 117 118 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 147.5 118 123 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5 119 124 Khaos Williams Welterweight 144 120 125 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5 121 126 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 143 122 127 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 142.5 123 149 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 142 124 129 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 125 134 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 138 126 130 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5 127 87 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 137 128 231 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 136 129 132 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5 130 133 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135 131 136 Shane Burgos Featherweight 133.5 132 137 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 133 133 139 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 131 134 140 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130 135 141 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 129.5 136 142 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129 136 142 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 129 136 142 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 129 139 145 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5 140 419 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128 140 146 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 128 142 189 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 127.5 143 147 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 126 144 148 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5 145 149 Demian Maia Welterweight 122 146 152 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 147 104 Trevin Giles Middleweight 119.5 148 154 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119 149 155 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5 149 155 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 151 157 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117 151 137 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117 151 157 Matt Brown Welterweight 117 151 157 Michael Chandler Lightweight 117 151 157 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 117 156 161 Brad Riddell Lightweight 116 156 161 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116 156 96 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 116 159 164 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 115 160 165 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 160 128 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5 162 166 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114 163 217 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 113.5 164 168 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 112 164 168 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 112 164 149 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 112 164 168 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 112 168 215 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 110.5 169 172 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110 169 172 Jalin Turner Lightweight 110 169 172 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110 172 131 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109 172 175 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109 174 176 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5 175 328 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 108 175 256 Darren Elkins Featherweight 108 177 179 Dwight Grant Welterweight 107 178 181 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106 178 134 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106 178 178 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 106 178 181 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106 182 183 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 105.5 183 184 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 183 184 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104 183 239 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104 186 186 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103 187 187 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 102 188 176 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 101 189 190 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 100 189 190 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100 189 190 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100 192 194 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5 192 167 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5 194 195 Brandon Royval Flyweight 98 194 195 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 98 194 195 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 98 194 195 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 98 198 199 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97 199 200 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96 199 200 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96 201 206 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5 201 206 Zak Cummings Middleweight 95.5 203 208 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 95 203 208 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 205 210 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 94 206 213 Davey Grant Bantamweight 93 207 215 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 91 208 370 Julio Arce Bantamweight 90.5 209 219 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5 209 219 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 209 219 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5 212 218 Court McGee Welterweight 88 212 222 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88 212 222 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88 215 224 Andre Fili Featherweight 87 215 224 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87 215 224 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 87 218 227 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 86.5 219 228 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86 219 180 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86 219 228 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86 219 210 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 86 219 228 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86 219 200 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 86 219 200 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86 226 214 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85 226 NR Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 85 226 231 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85 229 233 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 84 229 233 Julian Erosa Featherweight 84 229 233 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 84 232 236 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5 233 237 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 82 234 239 Damon Jackson Bantamweight 81 234 239 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81 236 237 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5 237 243 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80 237 243 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80 237 243 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 240 246 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79 241 248 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 78 241 248 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78 241 248 Phil Hawes Middleweight 78 244 514 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 77.5 245 251 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 246 252 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5 246 252 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5 246 252 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 249 210 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 76 249 200 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76 251 255 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5 252 281 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75 252 256 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 254 258 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74 254 258 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74 254 258 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 74 257 261 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72 257 261 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72 259 263 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 71 260 264 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70 260 264 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70 260 264 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70 263 269 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 69 263 269 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 69 263 269 13W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69 266 268 Cub Swanson Featherweight 68.5 267 273 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 68 267 273 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68 267 273 Luis Pena Lightweight 68 267 273 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 68 267 273 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68 272 306 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5 272 246 Thiago Moises Lightweight 67.5 274 279 David Dvorak Flyweight 67 275 281 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 276 283 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 65.5 277 284 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65 277 239 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 65 277 284 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 65 277 284 Tim Means Welterweight 65 281 287 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64 281 287 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 64 283 289 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 63 284 290 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62 284 290 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 286 293 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5 287 294 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 61 287 294 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61 289 297 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 60.5 289 297 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 60.5 291 294 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 60 291 299 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60 291 299 John Makdessi Lightweight 60 291 299 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 60 291 299 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 60 291 299 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 60 297 305 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 298 269 Bobby Green Lightweight 58.5 299 307 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 58 300 309 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 57.5 301 310 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 57 302 311 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56 303 313 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 55.5 304 314 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 304 314 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55 304 314 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 55 304 314 Danny Roberts Welterweight 55 304 314 Don Madge Lightweight 55 309 320 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 54 309 264 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54 309 320 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 309 320 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 54 309 320 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 54 309 320 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54 309 320 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54 316 326 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 53 317 279 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52 318 327 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 51 319 328 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50 319 328 Charles Rosa Featherweight 50 319 328 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50 319 NR Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 50 319 514 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50 319 328 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50 325 333 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 49.5 325 333 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 327 335 Clay Guida Lightweight 49 327 314 Darrick Minner Featherweight 49 327 335 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 49 327 335 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49 327 335 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 49 327 335 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 49 333 488 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 48 333 340 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48 335 341 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47 335 341 Omar Morales Featherweight 47 337 343 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 337 343 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 46.5 339 345 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 46 340 347 Jack Shore Bantamweight 45 340 347 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 45 340 347 Kay Hansen Women’s Strawweight 45 340 347 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 45 340 347 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 45 345 273 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5 346 356 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 44 347 357 Jared Gordon Lightweight 43.5 347 357 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5 349 307 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 43 350 290 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5 351 359 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 42 351 359 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42 353 362 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41 354 364 Carlston Harris Welterweight 40 354 347 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40 354 514 Manel Kape Flyweight 40 354 364 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 40 354 364 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40 359 368 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 38.5 360 370 Alan Patrick Welterweight 38 360 370 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 38 360 370 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 38 360 NR Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 38 364 347 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37 364 376 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 37 364 376 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37 364 376 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37 364 376 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37 369 380 Christos Giagos Lightweight 36 369 380 David Zawada Welterweight 36 369 380 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 369 380 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36 369 433 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 36 369 380 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 375 385 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5 376 370 Randy Costa Bantamweight 34 377 386 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 33 377 386 Shane Young Featherweight 33 379 388 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32 379 388 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32 381 390 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31 381 375 Tim Elliott Flyweight 31 383 391 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30 384 362 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29.5 385 393 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29 385 393 Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 29 385 393 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29 385 393 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29 385 NR Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29 385 393 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 29 391 399 Sam Alvey Middleweight 28.5 392 400 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 28 392 400 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 28 392 400 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 28 392 400 Mike Davis Lightweight 28 392 400 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 28 392 400 Sean Woodson Featherweight 28 398 407 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 27 398 407 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 27 398 407 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27 401 393 Carlos Condit Welterweight 26 401 433 Jason Witt Welterweight 26 401 345 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 26 404 410 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5 405 411 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 25 405 411 Michael Johnson Lightweight 25 405 311 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 25 408 413 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5 409 414 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23 409 414 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 411 416 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22 411 368 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22 413 417 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5 413 417 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5 415 419 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 20 415 514 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 20 415 419 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 415 419 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20 415 514 Jared Gooden Welterweight 20 415 419 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 415 419 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 415 514 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20 415 514 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20 415 NR Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 20 415 514 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20 415 419 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 20 415 419 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 415 419 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20 415 419 Uros Medic Lightweight 20 430 429 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19 430 429 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19 430 429 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 430 456 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19 430 456 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19 430 429 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19 436 433 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 18 436 433 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 18 436 433 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18 436 433 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 18 436 433 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18 436 433 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 436 433 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18 436 433 William Knight Light Heavyweight 18 444 443 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17 444 443 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 444 443 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 17 447 446 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16 447 446 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 447 446 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16 450 450 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 451 451 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14 451 511 Vince Morales Bantamweight 14 453 452 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 13 454 449 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5 455 455 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5 456 456 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 456 456 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 10 456 456 Austin Lingo Featherweight 10 456 514 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10 456 456 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10 456 456 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 456 456 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 10 456 456 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10 456 456 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 10 456 456 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 10 456 456 Jeffrey Molina Flyweight 10 456 456 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 10 456 456 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10 456 456 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10 456 456 Luis Saldana Featherweight 10 456 456 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 456 456 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10 456 456 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 10 456 456 Parker Porter Heavyweight 10 456 456 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10 456 514 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10 456 456 Shamil Gamzatov Middleweight 10 456 456 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10 456 456 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10 456 456 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10 456 456 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10 456 456 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 456 514 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10 456 514 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 10 485 488 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 485 488 Alex da Silva Lightweight 9 485 456 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 9 485 488 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9 485 488 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 485 456 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9 485 488 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 9 485 488 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 9 485 488 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9 485 488 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 485 488 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9 485 488 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9 485 488 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9 485 488 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 9 485 456 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9 485 456 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 9 485 488 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9 485 488 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 9 503 503 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 8 503 503 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8 503 503 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8 503 503 Wellington Turman Middleweight 8 507 509 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 7 508 510 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 509 511 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 5 510 513 Justin Jaynes Featherweight 4 511 514 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 511 514 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 511 514 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 511 514 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 511 514 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0 511 514 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 511 514 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 511 514 Charlie Ontiveros Middleweight 0 511 514 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 0 511 514 Cody Durden Flyweight 0 511 NR Collin Anglin Featherweight 0 511 514 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0 511 514 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 511 514 Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 511 514 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 511 514 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0 511 514 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 511 514 Gaetano Pirrello Featherweight 0 511 514 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 511 514 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 511 514 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 511 514 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0 511 514 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 0 511 514 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 511 514 Jamey Simmons Bantamweight 0 511 514 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0 511 514 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0 511 514 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 511 514 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0 511 514 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 511 514 JP Buys Flyweight 0 511 514 Juancamilo Ronderos Flyweight 0 511 514 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 511 514 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 511 514 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 511 NR Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0 511 514 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0 511 514 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 511 514 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 0 511 514 Marcelo Rojo Featherweight 0 511 514 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 511 514 Martin Day Featherweight 0 511 514 Mason Jones Welterweight 0 511 456 Mike Jackson Welterweight 0 511 514 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0 511 NR Nick Diaz Welterweight 0 511 514 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 511 NR Orion Cosce Welterweight 0 511 NR Preston Parsons Welterweight 0 511 514 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0 511 514 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0 511 514 Rafael Alves Lightweight 0 511 514 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0 511 514 Rong Zhu Lightweight 0 511 514 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 511 514 Sarah Alpar Women’s Flyweight 0 511 514 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0 511 514 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0 511 514 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 511 514 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 511 514 T.J. Laramie Bantamweight 0 511 161 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Flyweight 0 511 514 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0 511 514 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0 511 514 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

