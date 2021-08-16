July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Alexander Volkanovski of Australia celebrates after his split-decision victory over Max Holloway in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC 
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 967
2 2 4 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 817.5
3 3 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5
4 5 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737
5 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 723
6 6 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 714
7 7 7 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700
8 8 8 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 654
9 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600
10 10 10 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595
11 11 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 581
12 12 15 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576
13 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567
14 16 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 507
15 14 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506
16 15 11 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 483.5
17 36 14 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5
18 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 451
19 18 Leon Edwards Welterweight 440
20 19 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 438
21 20 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 437.5
22 21 Brian Ortega Featherweight 398
23 22 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396
24 24 Derek Brunson Middleweight 377
25 28 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 367
25 25 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 367
27 33 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364
28 27 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5
29 30 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344
30 29 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 337
31 32 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330
32 23 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 320.5
33 35 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 313.5
34 37 Li Jingliang Welterweight 298.5
35 34 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5
36 40 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293
37 39 Kevin Lee Welterweight 290
38 31 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 283
39 41 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 282
40 42 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 279
41 44 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 275.5
42 45 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 274
43 48 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 269
43 48 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269
45 53 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268
46 50 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 258
47 94 Brad Tavares Middleweight 257
48 51 9W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250
49 38 Uriah Hall Middleweight 247
50 52 Song Yadong Bantamweight 244.5
51 54 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242
52 55 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 239.5
53 43 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 238
54 57 Rob Font Bantamweight 236
55 59 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5
56 60 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230
56 60 Dan Hooker Lightweight 230
58 60 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227
59 58 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 226.5
60 63 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5
61 64 James Krause Welterweight 224.5
62 46 Conor McGregor Lightweight 222
62 65 Neil Magny Welterweight 222
64 66 Edson Barboza Featherweight 220
65 67 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 218
65 67 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218
67 69 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217
68 47 Ryan Hall Featherweight 216
69 70 Sean Brady Welterweight 215
70 71 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213
70 90 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 213
72 72 Darren Till Middleweight 210
73 56 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 209
74 74 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 205
75 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 203
76 121 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5
77 75 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 201
78 76 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200
79 200 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196
80 77 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194
81 78 Randy Brown Welterweight 193
82 79 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192
82 79 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192
84 81 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190
85 83 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 188.5
86 84 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 184
87 86 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182
88 88 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 179.5
89 122 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178
90 89 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 177.5
91 98 Brendan Allen Middleweight 177
91 90 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 177
91 90 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 177
94 93 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 176.5
95 95 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 174.5
96 97 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172
97 98 Alex Morono Welterweight 170
97 73 Niko Price Welterweight 170
99 101 Dan Ige Featherweight 165.5
100 102 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163
101 103 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 162
102 105 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160
103 106 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5
104 107 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
105 109 12W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5
106 110 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 156
107 100 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5
108 111 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155
109 112 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 154.5
110 113 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154
111 114 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151
112 115 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 150
113 116 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5
114 117 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 149
115 119 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 148
115 119 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148
117 118 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 147.5
118 123 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5
119 124 Khaos Williams Welterweight 144
120 125 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5
121 126 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 143
122 127 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 142.5
123 149 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 142
124 129 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5
125 134 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 138
126 130 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5
127 87 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 137
128 231 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 136
129 132 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5
130 133 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135
131 136 Shane Burgos Featherweight 133.5
132 137 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 133
133 139 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 131
134 140 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130
135 141 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 129.5
136 142 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129
136 142 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 129
136 142 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 129
139 145 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5
140 419 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128
140 146 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 128
142 189 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 127.5
143 147 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 126
144 148 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5
145 149 Demian Maia Welterweight 122
146 152 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120
147 104 Trevin Giles Middleweight 119.5
148 154 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119
149 155 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5
149 155 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5
151 157 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117
151 137 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117
151 157 Matt Brown Welterweight 117
151 157 Michael Chandler Lightweight 117
151 157 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 117
156 161 Brad Riddell Lightweight 116
156 161 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116
156 96 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 116
159 164 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 115
160 165 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5
160 128 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5
162 166 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114
163 217 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 113.5
164 168 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 112
164 168 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 112
164 149 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 112
164 168 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 112
168 215 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 110.5
169 172 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110
169 172 Jalin Turner Lightweight 110
169 172 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110
172 131 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109
172 175 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109
174 176 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5
175 328 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 108
175 256 Darren Elkins Featherweight 108
177 179 Dwight Grant Welterweight 107
178 181 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106
178 134 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106
178 178 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 106
178 181 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106
182 183 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 105.5
183 184 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104
183 184 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104
183 239 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104
186 186 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103
187 187 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 102
188 176 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 101
189 190 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 100
189 190 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100
189 190 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100
192 194 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5
192 167 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5
194 195 Brandon Royval Flyweight 98
194 195 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 98
194 195 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 98
194 195 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 98
198 199 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97
199 200 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96
199 200 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96
201 206 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5
201 206 Zak Cummings Middleweight 95.5
203 208 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 95
203 208 Tom Breese Middleweight 95
205 210 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 94
206 213 Davey Grant Bantamweight 93
207 215 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 91
208 370 Julio Arce Bantamweight 90.5
209 219 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5
209 219 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5
209 219 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5
212 218 Court McGee Welterweight 88
212 222 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88
212 222 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88
215 224 Andre Fili Featherweight 87
215 224 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87
215 224 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 87
218 227 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 86.5
219 228 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86
219 180 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86
219 228 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86
219 210 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 86
219 228 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86
219 200 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 86
219 200 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86
226 214 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85
226 NR Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 85
226 231 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85
229 233 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 84
229 233 Julian Erosa Featherweight 84
229 233 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 84
232 236 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5
233 237 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 82
234 239 Damon Jackson Bantamweight 81
234 239 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81
236 237 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5
237 243 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80
237 243 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80
237 243 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80
240 246 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79
241 248 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 78
241 248 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78
241 248 Phil Hawes Middleweight 78
244 514 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 77.5
245 251 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77
246 252 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5
246 252 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5
246 252 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5
249 210 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 76
249 200 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76
251 255 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5
252 281 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75
252 256 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75
254 258 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74
254 258 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74
254 258 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 74
257 261 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72
257 261 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72
259 263 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 71
260 264 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70
260 264 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70
260 264 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70
263 269 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 69
263 269 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 69
263 269 13W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69
266 268 Cub Swanson Featherweight 68.5
267 273 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 68
267 273 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68
267 273 Luis Pena Lightweight 68
267 273 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 68
267 273 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68
272 306 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5
272 246 Thiago Moises Lightweight 67.5
274 279 David Dvorak Flyweight 67
275 281 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66
276 283 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 65.5
277 284 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65
277 239 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 65
277 284 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 65
277 284 Tim Means Welterweight 65
281 287 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64
281 287 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 64
283 289 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 63
284 290 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62
284 290 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62
286 293 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5
287 294 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 61
287 294 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61
289 297 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 60.5
289 297 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 60.5
291 294 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 60
291 299 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60
291 299 John Makdessi Lightweight 60
291 299 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 60
291 299 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 60
291 299 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 60
297 305 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5
298 269 Bobby Green Lightweight 58.5
299 307 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 58
300 309 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 57.5
301 310 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 57
302 311 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56
303 313 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 55.5
304 314 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55
304 314 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55
304 314 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 55
304 314 Danny Roberts Welterweight 55
304 314 Don Madge Lightweight 55
309 320 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 54
309 264 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54
309 320 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54
309 320 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 54
309 320 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 54
309 320 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54
309 320 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54
316 326 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 53
317 279 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52
318 327 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 51
319 328 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50
319 328 Charles Rosa Featherweight 50
319 328 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50
319 NR Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 50
319 514 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50
319 328 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50
325 333 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 49.5
325 333 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5
327 335 Clay Guida Lightweight 49
327 314 Darrick Minner Featherweight 49
327 335 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 49
327 335 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49
327 335 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 49
327 335 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 49
333 488 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 48
333 340 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48
335 341 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47
335 341 Omar Morales Featherweight 47
337 343 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
337 343 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 46.5
339 345 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 46
340 347 Jack Shore Bantamweight 45
340 347 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 45
340 347 Kay Hansen Women’s Strawweight 45
340 347 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 45
340 347 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 45
345 273 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5
346 356 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 44
347 357 Jared Gordon Lightweight 43.5
347 357 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5
349 307 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 43
350 290 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5
351 359 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 42
351 359 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42
353 362 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41
354 364 Carlston Harris Welterweight 40
354 347 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40
354 514 Manel Kape Flyweight 40
354 364 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 40
354 364 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40
359 368 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 38.5
360 370 Alan Patrick Welterweight 38
360 370 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 38
360 370 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 38
360 NR Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 38
364 347 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37
364 376 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 37
364 376 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37
364 376 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37
364 376 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37
369 380 Christos Giagos Lightweight 36
369 380 David Zawada Welterweight 36
369 380 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36
369 380 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36
369 433 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 36
369 380 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36
375 385 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5
376 370 Randy Costa Bantamweight 34
377 386 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 33
377 386 Shane Young Featherweight 33
379 388 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32
379 388 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32
381 390 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31
381 375 Tim Elliott Flyweight 31
383 391 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30
384 362 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29.5
385 393 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29
385 393 Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 29
385 393 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29
385 393 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29
385 NR Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29
385 393 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 29
391 399 Sam Alvey Middleweight 28.5
392 400 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 28
392 400 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 28
392 400 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 28
392 400 Mike Davis Lightweight 28
392 400 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 28
392 400 Sean Woodson Featherweight 28
398 407 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 27
398 407 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 27
398 407 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27
401 393 Carlos Condit Welterweight 26
401 433 Jason Witt Welterweight 26
401 345 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 26
404 410 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5
405 411 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 25
405 411 Michael Johnson Lightweight 25
405 311 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 25
408 413 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5
409 414 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23
409 414 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23
411 416 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22
411 368 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22
413 417 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5
413 417 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5
415 419 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 20
415 514 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 20
415 419 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20
415 419 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20
415 514 Jared Gooden Welterweight 20
415 419 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20
415 419 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20
415 514 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20
415 514 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20
415 NR Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 20
415 514 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20
415 419 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 20
415 419 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20
415 419 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20
415 419 Uros Medic Lightweight 20
430 429 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19
430 429 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19
430 429 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19
430 456 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19
430 456 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19
430 429 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19
436 433 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 18
436 433 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 18
436 433 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18
436 433 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 18
436 433 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18
436 433 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18
436 433 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18
436 433 William Knight Light Heavyweight 18
444 443 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17
444 443 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17
444 443 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 17
447 446 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16
447 446 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16
447 446 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16
450 450 Deron Winn Middleweight 15
451 451 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14
451 511 Vince Morales Bantamweight 14
453 452 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 13
454 449 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5
455 455 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5
456 456 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10
456 456 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 10
456 456 Austin Lingo Featherweight 10
456 514 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10
456 456 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10
456 456 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10
456 456 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 10
456 456 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10
456 456 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 10
456 456 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 10
456 456 Jeffrey Molina Flyweight 10
456 456 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 10
456 456 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10
456 456 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10
456 456 Luis Saldana Featherweight 10
456 456 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10
456 456 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10
456 456 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 10
456 456 Parker Porter Heavyweight 10
456 456 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10
456 514 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10
456 456 Shamil Gamzatov Middleweight 10
456 456 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10
456 456 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10
456 456 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10
456 456 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10
456 456 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10
456 514 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10
456 514 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 10
485 488 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9
485 488 Alex da Silva Lightweight 9
485 456 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 9
485 488 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9
485 488 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9
485 456 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9
485 488 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 9
485 488 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 9
485 488 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9
485 488 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
485 488 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9
485 488 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9
485 488 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9
485 488 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 9
485 456 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9
485 456 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 9
485 488 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9
485 488 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 9
503 503 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 8
503 503 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8
503 503 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8
503 503 Wellington Turman Middleweight 8
507 509 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 7
508 510 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5
509 511 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 5
510 513 Justin Jaynes Featherweight 4
511 514 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0
511 514 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
511 514 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
511 514 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
511 514 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0
511 514 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0
511 514 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0
511 514 Charlie Ontiveros Middleweight 0
511 514 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 0
511 514 Cody Durden Flyweight 0
511 NR Collin Anglin Featherweight 0
511 514 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0
511 514 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
511 514 Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight 0
511 514 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0
511 514 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0
511 514 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0
511 514 Gaetano Pirrello Featherweight 0
511 514 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0
511 514 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0
511 514 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0
511 514 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0
511 514 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 0
511 514 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0
511 514 Jamey Simmons Bantamweight 0
511 514 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0
511 514 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0
511 514 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0
511 514 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0
511 514 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
511 514 JP Buys Flyweight 0
511 514 Juancamilo Ronderos Flyweight 0
511 514 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
511 514 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0
511 514 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0
511 NR Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0
511 514 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0
511 514 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0
511 514 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 0
511 514 Marcelo Rojo Featherweight 0
511 514 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0
511 514 Martin Day Featherweight 0
511 514 Mason Jones Welterweight 0
511 456 Mike Jackson Welterweight 0
511 514 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0
511 NR Nick Diaz Welterweight 0
511 514 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
511 NR Orion Cosce Welterweight 0
511 NR Preston Parsons Welterweight 0
511 514 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0
511 514 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0
511 514 Rafael Alves Lightweight 0
511 514 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0
511 514 Rong Zhu Lightweight 0
511 514 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0
511 514 Sarah Alpar Women’s Flyweight 0
511 514 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0
511 514 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0
511 514 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
511 514 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0
511 514 T.J. Laramie Bantamweight 0
511 161 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Flyweight 0
511 514 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0
511 514 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0
511 514 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

