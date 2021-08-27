There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737 2 2 6 Derek Brunson 377 3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 330 4 5 5 Marvin Vettori 281 5 8 9 Sean Strickland 268 6 7 14 Brad Tavares 257 7 4 11 Uriah Hall 247 8 6 4 Jared Cannonier 244 9 9 3 Paulo Costa 232.5 10 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5 11 11 8 Darren Till 210 12 13 Brendan Allen 177 13 12 13 Chris Weidman 172 14 14 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5 15 16 16 Andre Muniz 130 16 17 Dricus du Plessis 128 17 NR Misha Cirkunov 126 18 18 Anthony Hernandez 120 19 19 Trevin Giles 119.5 20 20 Makhmud Muradov 115 21 15 Ian Heinisch 109 22 22 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5 23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104 24 24 Joaquin Buckley 102 25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 100 26 27 Zak Cummings 95.5 27 28 Tom Breese 95 28 21 10 Kelvin Gastelum 86 28 26 Punahele Soriano 86 30 29 Alessio Di Chirico 80.5 31 30 Phil Hawes 78 32 31 Karl Roberson 68 33 32 Rodolfo Vieira 66 34 33 Andrew Sanchez 60 34 33 Marc-Andre Barriault 60 36 35 Julian Marquez 54 37 36 Krzysztof Jotko 49 38 NR Luke Rockhold 48 38 51 Nassourdine Imavov 48 40 37 Dalcha Lungiambula 42 41 38 Jun Yong Park 37 42 39 Jordan Wright 36 43 40 Roman Dolidze 31 44 41 Laureano Staropoli 29 45 42 Sam Alvey 28.5 46 43 Jack Marshman 25.5 47 44 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 20 47 44 Jacob Malkoun 20 49 46 Deron Winn 15 50 47 Andreas Michailidis 10 50 47 Gregory Rodrigues 10 50 47 Maki Pitolo 10 53 51 Abu Azaitar 9 53 51 Kyle Daukaus 9 55 54 Dusko Todorovic 8 55 54 Wellington Turman 8 57 56 Alen Amedovski 0 57 56 Antonio Arroyo 0 57 56 Antonio Braga Neto 0 57 56 Charlie Ontiveros 0 57 56 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 57 56 Hu Yaozong 0 57 56 Jamie Pickett 0

