There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|737
|2
|2
|6
|Derek Brunson
|377
|3
|3
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|330
|4
|5
|5
|Marvin Vettori
|281
|5
|8
|9
|Sean Strickland
|268
|6
|7
|14
|Brad Tavares
|257
|7
|4
|11
|Uriah Hall
|247
|8
|6
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|244
|9
|9
|3
|Paulo Costa
|232.5
|10
|10
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|225.5
|11
|11
|8
|Darren Till
|210
|12
|13
|Brendan Allen
|177
|13
|12
|13
|Chris Weidman
|172
|14
|14
|12
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|154.5
|15
|16
|16
|Andre Muniz
|130
|16
|17
|Dricus du Plessis
|128
|17
|NR
|Misha Cirkunov
|126
|18
|18
|Anthony Hernandez
|120
|19
|19
|Trevin Giles
|119.5
|20
|20
|Makhmud Muradov
|115
|21
|15
|Ian Heinisch
|109
|22
|22
|Gerald Meerschaert
|105.5
|23
|23
|15
|Kevin Holland
|104
|24
|24
|Joaquin Buckley
|102
|25
|25
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|100
|26
|27
|Zak Cummings
|95.5
|27
|28
|Tom Breese
|95
|28
|21
|10
|Kelvin Gastelum
|86
|28
|26
|Punahele Soriano
|86
|30
|29
|Alessio Di Chirico
|80.5
|31
|30
|Phil Hawes
|78
|32
|31
|Karl Roberson
|68
|33
|32
|Rodolfo Vieira
|66
|34
|33
|Andrew Sanchez
|60
|34
|33
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|60
|36
|35
|Julian Marquez
|54
|37
|36
|Krzysztof Jotko
|49
|38
|NR
|Luke Rockhold
|48
|38
|51
|Nassourdine Imavov
|48
|40
|37
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|42
|41
|38
|Jun Yong Park
|37
|42
|39
|Jordan Wright
|36
|43
|40
|Roman Dolidze
|31
|44
|41
|Laureano Staropoli
|29
|45
|42
|Sam Alvey
|28.5
|46
|43
|Jack Marshman
|25.5
|47
|44
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|20
|47
|44
|Jacob Malkoun
|20
|49
|46
|Deron Winn
|15
|50
|47
|Andreas Michailidis
|10
|50
|47
|Gregory Rodrigues
|10
|50
|47
|Maki Pitolo
|10
|53
|51
|Abu Azaitar
|9
|53
|51
|Kyle Daukaus
|9
|55
|54
|Dusko Todorovic
|8
|55
|54
|Wellington Turman
|8
|57
|56
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|57
|56
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|57
|56
|Antonio Braga Neto
|0
|57
|56
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|57
|56
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|57
|56
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|57
|56
|Jamie Pickett
|0
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
