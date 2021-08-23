There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 700 2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 396 3 3 7 Anthony Smith 269 4 4 4 Aleksandar Rakic 230 5 5 13 Paul Craig 218 6 6 11 Johnny Walker 217 7 7 3 Jiri Prochazka 192 7 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 192 9 9 12 Ryan Spann 176.5 10 10 8 Magomed Ankalaev 163 11 11 15 Jimmy Crute 160 12 12 6 Dominick Reyes 135.5 13 13 Kennedy Nzechukwu 133 14 14 14 Misha Cirkunov 126 15 19 Alonzo Menifield 113.5 16 15 5 Thiago Santos 106 17 16 16 Jamahal Hill 98 18 18 Ion Cutelaba 94 19 21 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 81 20 22 Da Un Jung 78 21 17 10 Nikita Krylov 76 22 24 Darren Stewart 65.5 23 25 Eryk Anders 60.5 24 26 Michal Oleksiejczuk 56 25 23 Ed Herman 54 26 27 Khalil Rountree Jr 46.5 27 28 Dustin Jacoby 46 28 29 Modestas Bukauskas 40 29 30 Devin Clark 38 30 32 William Knight 36 31 31 Marcin Prachnio 29 32 32 Maxim Grishin 18 33 34 Danilo Marques 17 34 35 Aleksa Camur 16 35 36 Mike Rodriguez 13 36 37 Nicolae Negumereanu 10 36 NR Shamil Gamzatov 10 38 38 Ike Villanueva 9 38 38 John Allan 9 38 38 Tafon Nchukwi 9 41 41 Carlos Ulberg 0 41 41 Fabio Cherant 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

