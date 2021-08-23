There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Blachowicz
|700
|2
|2
|2
|Glover Teixeira
|396
|3
|3
|7
|Anthony Smith
|269
|4
|4
|4
|Aleksandar Rakic
|230
|5
|5
|13
|Paul Craig
|218
|6
|6
|11
|Johnny Walker
|217
|7
|7
|3
|Jiri Prochazka
|192
|7
|7
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|192
|9
|9
|12
|Ryan Spann
|176.5
|10
|10
|8
|Magomed Ankalaev
|163
|11
|11
|15
|Jimmy Crute
|160
|12
|12
|6
|Dominick Reyes
|135.5
|13
|13
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|133
|14
|14
|14
|Misha Cirkunov
|126
|15
|19
|Alonzo Menifield
|113.5
|16
|15
|5
|Thiago Santos
|106
|17
|16
|16
|Jamahal Hill
|98
|18
|18
|Ion Cutelaba
|94
|19
|21
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|81
|20
|22
|Da Un Jung
|78
|21
|17
|10
|Nikita Krylov
|76
|22
|24
|Darren Stewart
|65.5
|23
|25
|Eryk Anders
|60.5
|24
|26
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|56
|25
|23
|Ed Herman
|54
|26
|27
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|46.5
|27
|28
|Dustin Jacoby
|46
|28
|29
|Modestas Bukauskas
|40
|29
|30
|Devin Clark
|38
|30
|32
|William Knight
|36
|31
|31
|Marcin Prachnio
|29
|32
|32
|Maxim Grishin
|18
|33
|34
|Danilo Marques
|17
|34
|35
|Aleksa Camur
|16
|35
|36
|Mike Rodriguez
|13
|36
|37
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|10
|36
|NR
|Shamil Gamzatov
|10
|38
|38
|Ike Villanueva
|9
|38
|38
|John Allan
|9
|38
|38
|Tafon Nchukwi
|9
|41
|41
|Carlos Ulberg
|0
|41
|41
|Fabio Cherant
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
