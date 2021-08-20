There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5 2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 654 3 5 2 Ciryl Gane 479.5 4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 313.5 5 3 4 Derrick Lewis 283 6 6 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 275.5 7 10 Tai Tuivasa 213 8 7 6 Alexander Volkov 201 9 8 11 Chris Daukaus 184 10 9 8 Shamil Abdurakhimov 177.5 11 10 14 Tom Aspinall 177 12 12 Alexandr Romanov 143 13 13 9 Marcin Tybura 129 14 NR 16 Sergei Pavlovich 118 15 14 Ben Rothwell 117 15 14 15 Sergey Spivak 117 17 17 Tanner Boser 100 18 18 Ovince Saint Preux 97 19 19 Aleksei Oleinik 96 20 20 12 Walt Harris 88.5 21 16 Greg Hardy 86 21 21 Ilir Latifi 86 21 21 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86 24 24 Chase Sherman 57.5 25 25 Andrei Arlovski 57 26 26 Juan Espino 49 27 27 10 Augusto Sakai 38.5 28 31 Rodrigo Nascimento 36 29 28 Carlos Felipe 27 30 29 Jarjis Danho 20 31 30 Gian Villante 19 32 32 Justin Tafa 16 33 33 Jake Collier 14 34 34 Don’Tale Mayes 10 34 34 Jared Vanderaa 10 34 34 Josh Parisian 10 34 34 Parker Porter 10 38 38 Alan Baudot 0 38 38 Chris Barnett 0 38 38 Harry Hunsucker 0 38 NR Philipe Lins 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

