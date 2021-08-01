UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland Fighter Salaries

Sean Strickland came through his first time main eventing a UFC card and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Sean Strickland: $131,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Barberena: $116,000 ($55,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Uriah Hall: $91,000 ($75,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Witt: $82,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cheyanne Buys: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Melsik Baghdasaryan: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gruetzemacher: $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jinh Yu Frey: $36,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zarrukh Adashev: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gooden: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Benoit: $23,000 ($17,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Philip Rowe: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kamaka III: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Chavez: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Orion Cosce: $16,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Rowe for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gloria de Paula: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niklas Stolze: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Collin Anglin: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafa Garcia: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

