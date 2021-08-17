UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum
August 21, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,851 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+  10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Jared Cannonier   (13-5, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum   (17-7, 1 NC, #21 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Clay Guida   (36-17, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Mark O. Madsen   (10-0, #55 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Parker Porter   (11-6, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Chase Sherman   (15-7, #24 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Vinc Pichel   (13-2, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard   (13-5, #45 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja   (23-5, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Royval  (12-5, #7 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Trevin Jones   (13-6, 1 NC, #42 ranked bantamweight) vs TBA

 

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Austin Lingo  (8-1, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Luis Saldana   (15-6, #56 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Brian Kelleher   (22-12, #23 ranked bantamweight) vs Domingo Pilarte   (8-2, 1 NC, #67 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Bea Malecki   (4-0, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Josiane Nunes   (7-1)

Light Heavyweights:
William Knight   (9-2, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Fabio Cherant   (7-2, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts   (10-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked lightweight) vs Ignacio Bahamondes   (11-4, #65 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Sasha Palatnikov   (6-3, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj   (8-3, #65 ranked welterweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


