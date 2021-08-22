He caught another L in the octagon last night, but Kelvin Gastelum was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Kelvin Gastelum: $166,000 ($150,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Cannonier: $161,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $141,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $97,000 ($76,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $83,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

William Knight: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark O. Madsen: $76,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josiane Nunes: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ignacio Bahamondes: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vinc Pichel: $70,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $35,000 ($29,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $31,000 ($25,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Parker Porter: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Lingo: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Jones: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $2,000 from Kakhramonov for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Royval: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bea Malecki: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramiz Brahimaj: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $22,000 ($16,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Saldana: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sasha Palatnikov: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Domingo Pilarte: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Fabio Cherant: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum Estimated Purses & Incentive Pay