UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Sept 4, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,024 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Derek Brunson (22-7, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till (18-3-1, #11 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Tom Aspinall (10-2, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak (13-2, #15 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Morono (19-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked welterweight) vs David Zawada (17-6, #57 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Modestas Bukauskas (11-4, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (9-5, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Paddy Pimblett (16-3) vs Luigi Vendramini (9-2, #60 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 1:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Molly McCann (10-4, #36 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ji Yeon Kim (9-3-2, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Jack Shore (14-0, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Liudvik Sholinian (9-2-1)

Featherweights:

Julian Erosa (25-10, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (11-3-1, #24 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Dalcha Lungiambula (11-2, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (12-4, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Jonathan Martinez (13-4, #37 ranked bantamweight) vs Marcelo Rojo (16-8, #67 ranked bantamweight)

