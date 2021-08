UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

Aug 7, 2021

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,602 – weak

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Derrick Lewis (25-7, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane (9-0, #5 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Jose Aldo (29-7, #12 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Michael Chiesa (18-4, #11 ranked welterweight) vs Vicente Luque (20-7-1, #6 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (12-5, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (13-9, #14 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Song Yadong (16-5-1, 1 NC, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Casey Kenney (16-3-1, #18 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Bobby Green (27-11-1, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (9-1, #17 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Vince Morales (9-5, #66 ranked bantamweight) vs Drako Rodriguez (7-2, #67 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Alonzo Menifield (10-2, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman (27-14, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-6, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jessica Penne (13-6, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Manel Kape (15-6, #25 ranked flyweight) vs Ode Osbourne (9-3, 1 NC, #19 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Miles Johns (11-1, #38 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson Dos Santos (21-8, #62 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Victoria Leonardo (8-4, #35 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Melissa Gatto (6-0-2)

Bantamweights:

Johnny Munoz (10-1, #67 ranked bantamweight) vs Jamey Simmons (7-3, #67 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds:







(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Results