Tecia Torres Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – W (Magana) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Hill) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Jones-Lybarger) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – L (Namajunas) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Rawlings) – $45,300 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,800 from Rawlings for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – W (Lima) – $112,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Waterson) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – L (Andrade) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – L (Jedrzejczyk) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Zhang) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – L (Rodriguez) – $53,000 ($48,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – W (Van Buren) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (Hughes) – $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $705,800

