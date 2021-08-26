Sam Alvey Career Earnings

(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Saint Preux – Aug 16/14 – L (Watson) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – W (Andrews) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – W (Ferreira) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – W (Kelly) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – L (Brunson) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – L (Theodorou) – $15,000 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – W (Spicely) – $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – W (Casey) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – W (Nicholson) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 18/17 – W (Marquardt) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – L (Leites) – $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – W (Evans) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – L (Emeev) – $46,800 ($46,000 to show, $9,200 fine for missing weight, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (Prachnio) – $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – W (Villante) – $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – L (Nogueira) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 234 – Feb 10/19 – L (Crute) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – L (Abreu) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Spann) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – D (Jung) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – L (Marquez) – $141,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,242,300

